Stepping Stones Free Block Pattern and Video!

As a quilting publication that has been in operation for decades, with the corresponding decades-worth of archival content, we have so much quilt-related information and patterns that it can be a bit overwhelming! For example, you may not know that we have a database of 150 FREE quilt block patterns available on our website! There’s a wealth of interesting and creative block patterns that can inspire hundreds of quilts just waiting to be discovered, at no cost. Today, I am talking about the Stepping Stones free block pattern.

Each video instructs exactly how to make the block from start to finish, including how to nest seams.

Most of these were free bonuses related to quilt patterns published in print in years past, but this kind of inspiration has no expiration date, and they are truly hidden gems in our content offerings. So, we’re working on giving them new life with updated color and fabric placements, along with video tutorials to help people make them successfully. And all of this remains free. Using just these free block patterns, you could make new, original, one-of-a-kind quilts for years to come, and the videos we’re rolling out will make it easier than ever.

The Stepping Stones Block.

One of these refreshed free block patterns is the Stepping Stones Block. I remade this block in shades of yellow, orange, and red on a dark gray background, using the Fabric from the Attic collection by Guicy Guice for Andover Fabrics.

The videos go over everything, including pressing tips

I won’t go over the making of the block here, you can refer to the block’s written instructions for all the necessary patches and to the video for step-by-step construction instructions. But I will say that it was such a fun creative challenge to come up with a new look for this block, choosing color and print combinations, and mastering the series of techniques needed to make it. As I do with every project, I wonder about the choices I didn’t make, and imagine how I might do it differently next time!

The old block was in red, white, and blue; the new one in red, orange, and yellow on a dark gray background.

One of the things I love to do when deciding upon a new color scheme is to swap the value placement in the block. Where it was light, I make it dark, and vice versa. This is an easy, fool-proof way to put your own creative stamp on an existing pattern.

Sure, I could use the same yellow in the center and the outer squares, but it might be more fun if I don’t!

After the value switch, I look for ways to include more fabrics in the mix if I can. For example, if there’s a single ‘background’ fabric featured in the center patch, and along the outer edges, I’ll look for two different fabrics in the same color family then feature one in the center patch and a different one in the outer patches. The design remains cohesive overall but has a little extra going on that will become even more interesting the more blocks are added; it may even create a unique secondary pattern with multiple blocks.

Learn cool cutting techniques with Sunrise Star (right) and Set-In Seams with Blazing Star (left).

We’re just getting started on our block video tutorial project; please stay tuned as we release additional videos every month. If you can’t wait, the block patterns themselves are available now! I’ve been working overtime to prepare new versions of these free blocks, including Night & Day, Sunrise Star, Blazing Star, and more! Be sure to share your own Stepping Stones free block pattern creations in the comments below.

Happy quilting!