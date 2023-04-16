The act of crafting something with your own hands is an empowering and rewarding process. We couldn’t be more excited have been in Loveland, CO with thousands of other crafters for Stitch Fest and Yarn Fest — the first Maker Festival of 2023.

Yarn Fest has always been a great excuse for friends to gather and learn together. We heard story after story about how traveling to Loveland has become a tradition for many in the crafting community.

Our days were spent immersed in workshops and taking a deep dive into knitting, spinning, quilting, and garment sewing, all while having the time of our lives. We had amazing moments over the last four days, full of creativity, inspiration, and community building. The word on the streets (literally echoing through the halls) was that this was the place to be from the moment you walked through the doors until late in the evening after hanging out with friends and comparing purchases from the Marketplace vendors.

Here are some highlights from four days of festivities. We had the best time – not only learning new techniques from nationally known instructors and shopping in the filled-to-the-brim Marketplace, but also making new friends that share a passion for fiber, stitch, and living a creative life.

We Built a Quilt! We Knit a Scarf!

From the moment attendees walked through the door, they were greeted with all sorts of activities that allowed them opportunities to leave their own mark on the event. While sharing our morning coffee before early workshops, we made lots of headway on our group projects. For the first time, we started a Community Quilt, stitching more than 150 signature blocks that will document the inaugural Stitch Fest event. (You’ll see the completed quilt at future events!) Everyone loved the Janome sewing machine we used for stitching. One lucky winner walked away with the machine — Thank you, Janome, for being a generous sponsor of Stitch Fest!

We also welcomed Quilts of Valor to join us at the event and share the meaningful way they honor veterans with a handmade quilt. Remember Interweave’s Community Scarf cast on at Yarn Fest 2022? By Saturday, it had grown more than 40” to a whopping 9 feet. This scarf includes the work of over 100 knitters and crocheters, and some took their first ever stitches on this fun community project.

Fashion on Parade

Fiber festivals are always a place to wear your favorite handmade garments. We saw lots of beautiful sweaters, quilted coats, and tailored clothing on the show floor. What a talented community! The editors of Sew Daily offered a valuable service to all who stitch: their Measuring Station was a popular destination.

Each participant walked away with accurate body measurements for better fitting garments. And the daily fashion show? What a blast to have a closer look at garments from Sew News, McCall’s Quilting, and Interweave Knits. Our staff also modeled sample knits and more from vendors.

Word on the Street

Friday Night Trivia was a sold-out affair. Who knew the year the zipper was first used in clothing? Why, Table 1… (1925) and they walked away with some of the top prizes! What a blast to make new friends and test our fiber knowledge with fast paced questions and some interesting factoids.

This participant says it all: “This is my favorite vacation… and it’s amazing!”

The competition was fierce for more than $2,500 in prizes, including quilt kits and yarn sets from our vendors, lots of door prizes, plus two lucky attendees won gift certificates for next year’s Maker Festival workshops. What’s the takeaway? This show is an exciting crafty destination and should be on every maker’s bucket list!

Instructor Kate Collean and her friend Carol Moellers posing with Carol’s Starburst quilt from the cover of McCall’s Quilting June/July 2023.

Passionate fiber fans came from near and far to hone their skills with popular instructors, explore their creativity, and hang with their besties. Make sure to add our Maker Festivals to your calendar — all these activities and more are on the docket for the next time we gather together!