These days, quilters are all about string piecing. Why do we love string piecing? These projects are often stash-busters, they allow quilters to express their creativity in a personal way. They also often have a unique look to them that is unmatched by any other quilt design. It all depends on what string piecing techniques you use to create the quilt. Marianne Fons’ quilt, Rock Island Campfires, for instance, is unlike any other. She chose the amount of fabrics that were right for her and pieced away!

There are several different techniques for string piecing your quilts. Let’s take a look at the technique that uses foundation paper to put these string pieced blocks together and then we’ll talk about string piecing resources that are quite fun and extremely helpful. But, first, the Sew Easy: String Piecing on Foundation Paper tutorial shows you how to use strips of any width to create your string-pieced quilts. As we say, the more the merrier!

Step-by-Step Instructions

Below are 6 easy steps (including tips from Marianne) that will provide you with the information you need to make successful string-pieced quilts…

1 Place 1 strip, right side up from corner to corner, atop 1 paper foundation square (Photo A). Tip: Use a dab of glue from glue stick to hold first strip in place. 2 Place second strip over first strip, with right sides facing, aligning one long edge; pin. Stitch with ¼” seam allowance (Photo B). Tip: Shorten stitch length when piecing on paper foundation. 3 Press open to reveal second strip (Photo C). 4 Repeat this sew-and-flip process, ending with squares or rectangles in opposite corners until the foundation square is covered (Photo D). 5 Trim squares to desired size (Photo E). Trim squares for Rock Island Campfires to 4½”. 6 Remove paper.

Try Out These Patterns

Simple, right? String piecing is so much fun and quilts with string-pieced quilt blocks have a signature look. And remember how I talked about string piecing resources earlier? I suggest you check out the following for a true string piecing bonanza: String Me Along by Dodi Poulsen and Kin Coterie by AnneMarie Chany.

If you’re looking for FREE quilt patterns (let’s be honest — who isn’t?), you’ll find three FREE string quilt patterns available as an instant download here. This eBook includes patterns for a Hexagon Baby Quilt, Selvage Edge Pincushions, and a Spiderweb Quilt. We hope these string piecing techniques have inspired you to try it out yourself! And if you decide to create any of these masterpieces, we hope you’ll share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Happy Quilting!

Carrie