Studio Organization: A Happy Mess

It’s January and that means shiny new goals with the intention of creating shiny new, improved, and organized versions of ourselves. It is in this vein of New Year’s goal attainment and organization that we have designated January’s theme as “Quilting Studios: Organize Your Space.” And while this blog was originally published in January 2021, the same sentiments ring true this year and every year – organization is less about being organized and more about figuring out what works for you. Enjoy this oldie but goodie below and in 2022 let’s change our thinking to what we *should be doing, to what works for us. Cheers!

Organization is something we’re always working on. Whether it’s a new year or not, getting our quilting and sewing studios in order is usually one of the ever-elusive tasks taunting us from our to-do lists. It is within this vein of studio organizational pondering and aspirations, that a few of our editors offered their take on how they’re approaching organization this year. The consensus is that it’s less about being organized and more about figuring out what works for you. A happy mess, if you will. Let’s dig into what that means..

Lori – Acquisitions Editor, Golden Peak Media

I’m a bit of a neatnik—and my sewing studio is visible as soon as you step in the front door. It has French doors so closing the doors doesn’t hide anything if it’s messy.

I concentrated in November and December on completing projects and getting rid of notions, thread, and “stuff” that I no longer wanted or needed. It helped the state of my studio (and my mind) a lot.

Lori’s Sewing Studio

Here is my studio today. I finished quilting the quilt on the longarm frame last night. I put it on the back bar so you can see that I use the space under the frame for storage. I hope to get it bound and put away tonight.

This morning in the quiet time before everyone (hubby, two dogs and a cat) woke up, I sorted my batiks in preparation for a string-pieced quilt that will be my next project. That is what is in the piles on the floor. The stack of paper on the cutting table is for those string-pieced units.

My studio looks pretty good, doesn’t it? But…wait for it…

The Closet—EEK!

This is the closet in my studio. (Gasp!) Not so neat. Not so tidy. In fact, it’s pretty scary. I should probably do something about that. But not today 🙂

Annette – Technical Editor, Golden Peak Media

I love finding ways to repurpose things. A while back I acquired a wooden thread display unit. The slots that once housed lovely spools of thread became the perfect place for a vast collection of sewing tools, notions, and knick-knacks.

All in one place!

I keep my “toolbox” on my cutting table, which is my central place to work when I’m not at my sewing machine. It’s (somewhat) organized by row—with cubby holes that contain marking tools, measuring tools, fabric glues, plus a host of other gizmos that come in handy. It’s nice to have these things all in one place!

I also repurposed a second thread display unit I acquired along the way. The thread holders on this unit were for small spools of thread and turned out to be too small for storage.

Hmm…what to do with this one…

The display unit was so durable and well-made I knew there had to be a great way to repurpose it. Recently, I came up with the idea of gluing a clip to the back of the box. This clip holds my patterns, notes, and the occasional inspirational quote. It’s portable, so I can move it from my cutting table to my sewing machine if need be.

Here’s where my patterns and notes can stay!

No matter how disordered my sewing room becomes while working on a project, I can always find my instructions or essential jottings posted in plain sight!

Vivika – Director of Content, Quilting

My kids’ teachers used to try to catch their students doing something good… today you caught me on a good day. Last week I “Kondo’d” the creativity cabinet in my studio. I wish I’d taken a ‘before’ photo! Because my studio also doubles as my office, each item has to be functional for more than one purpose. This cabinet has multiple functions. It started its life housing a TV in the days before slim flat screens were a thing. Next, it stored games, puzzles, and Lego pieces. Now it lives in my studio and serves not only as a space to organize fat quarters and yarn, but also as my Podcast studio. (Transforming it for audio recording requires draping it with my bedspread and propping the ironing board in front to hold audio equipment.)

Organization is a fluid process, one that usually starts with chaos and continues with relative order, then moves once again to a happy mess. Let’s hope the new year brings continued order and calm to my creative space!

Vivika’s ironing board often doubles as a table. Here it’s holding just a fraction of her UFOs that are in process.

Vanessa – Producer, Quilting Daily

“Let’s do an honest look at our studios as we dive into the new year,” says Sarah, our online content editor. “Do you feel organized, or not so much? Any tips you have for studio organization?”

Oh, dear. Who would take tips from me, I ask?!

Actually, it’s not as bad as the photos make it look. I moved into a new place in October, and have room for an office/sewing space. Certain things I did right away, because I’ve been wanting to do them for so long: I ordered a grown-up cutting table, purchased a ‘real’ sewing desk, and nailed queen-sized batting to one wall for a design board.

Over the next few months, I’m going to get to know how I move in the space. Where do I naturally stash or look for rulers? Do I need more lighting? More shelves on the walls, or inspirational art? And the eternal question, what can I do about this fabric storage situation? I’ve learned that I need two ‘scrap catchers’—one by the cutting table (a pillowcase hanging from a hook), and the other by my machine (a brown paper bag hanging from the lamp).

More things will come to me as I work, no doubt. Here’s the thing—it may be a mess, and may always be a mess, but sewing in this space makes me incredibly happy.