Submissions are now open for QuiltCon Magazine 2023!

This is a special time of year when submissions to QuiltCon Magazine open! 2023 will be an exciting year for QuiltCon®—it is the tenth anniversary of this prestigious and respected conference produced by the Modern Quilt Guild®. We’re proud to have partnered with the MQG to create this lovely magazine since 2015.

You can read all of the details about how to submit your quilt designs here—but, in a nutshell, we’re looking for fabulous, show-stopping modern quilts in the latest, freshest fabrics to be included in the magazine—and these quilts will automatically be accepted as part of the 2023 Juried Quilt Show at QuiltCon. Your original design can be submitted as a photograph of a completed quilt or a digital mockup—such as from a design program or software—in the colors you propose to use.

We are also looking for articles about modern quilting—yes, that’s a vast subject and we want to know what you have to say about it! In your proposal, please include a comprehensive description of the article you proposed to write plus related images and other resources.

Submissions for quilts and articles will be open until September 19, 2022.

Acceptance letters will be sent shortly after submissions close. Turnarounds are tight and you must be up to the challenge if you are submitting a proposal to us—completed quilts/directions and articles/illustrations will be due in late October!

Note: Upon acceptance, the quilter is expected to provide an introduction, materials list, and directions along with the completed quilt; optionally, Adobe Illustrator or InDesign diagrams are welcome but not required (your graph paper and colored pencil drawings are welcome, too). For articles, we rely on the writer to source illustrations, photographs, and other resources that they propose to use to complement the article.

Please click on the link above to learn the details. We’re happy to answer your questions, too; email [email protected]

Fun facts about QuiltCon Magazine:

From 2015–2021, the cover of the magazine has showcased the work of a Who’s Who of modern quilting artists including Debbie Grifka, Yvonne Fuchs, Daisy Aschehoug, Silvia Sutters, Christina Cameli, Heather Black, and Caroline Hadley.

In 2022, the cover quilt was a group quilt—a first for QuiltCon Magazine—made by Victoria MQG of British Columbia, Canada. The quilt, “Wings of Fire,” was part of the QuiltCon Community Outreach Quilt Challenge. Here’s a link to my interview with two of the members of Victoria MQG who were part of the quilt’s creation: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/artist-spotlight-natalie-skinner-and-esther-dunn-of-victoria-modern-quilt-guild/

Only two covers have featured quilts with curved piecing—noteworthy in that modern quilting has created a resurgence of this technique—“Sightseeing” by Daisy Aschehoug in 2015 and “Test Print” by Heather Black in 2020. FUN FACT PLUS: Heather and Daisy coauthored the book “Quilt Modern Curves & Stripes: 15 Dynamic Projects for All Skill Levels” which was featured in the Great Reads section of the 2020 magazine!

Here’s a link to a recent blog with tips and hints for submitting your work for publication: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quiltcon-submissions-7-tips-to-get-your-modern-quilt-published/

Whether you are a quilt designer, modern quilt enthusiast with a talent for writing, technique lover, or quilt historian, we hope to hear your ideas and see your designs. If you don’t submit, we can’t include you … but if you do submit, you just might just find your work in the pages of QuiltCon Magazine!

Happy sewing!

Kristine