Submissions for Quilting Arts Winter 2025

Covering everything from rich surface design to over-the-top embellishment, Quilting Arts Magazine is the premier resource for passionate art quilters around the world. We are currently seeking submissions for the Winter 2025 issue.

Quilting Arts’ Winter 2025 Theme: Wearable Quilt Art

Whether you are shopping the vendors or walking the aisles at the biggest quilt shows or a local regional event, the trend right now is clear: quilted wearables are everywhere and they’re a whole lot of fun! In this issue of QUILTING ARTS, we’ll be taking a fresh look at the latest trends in quilted clothing, purses and bags, quilted shoes, and more, showcasing unique and fashionable creations that blend artistry with practicality.

SOME IDEAS OF WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Articles: All articles are up to 1,500 words in length and cover the topic thoroughly. Contributors provide artwork for us to photograph and/or high-resolution images to illustrate the articles and may be asked to provide specific documentation or caption information.

We are especially interested in proposals about the following topics:

✓ Take a pattern and make it artful: Describe how you use a commercial garment or accessory pattern and zhuzh it up with art quilting techniques. Share tips on how to customize patterns for artful results. ✓ Add art elements to existing clothing: Share how you repurpose, restyle, and rejuvenate something from your closet with surface design, appliqué, and/or other art techniques. ✓ Upcycling: How to create an artful item from humble beginning: Have you discovered a treasure trove of possibility at the local thrift store or recycling center? Tell us how you’ve used your artist toolbox and quilting skills to transform these items and share your tips ✓ Other wearables: We love hats, bags, and shoes as well! How have you created or transformed a simple item to become simply fabulous in an art quilt sort of way? ✓ Visible mending and other handwork techniques: Handwork is on our wavelength, too. Show us your artful creations incorporating boro, sashiko, bojagi, and other hand stitching. ✓ Art quilts that are clothing themed: Share your quilts that incorporate clothing themes and ideas or represent the spirit of wearable items and tell us how you made them. ✓ Do you have other ideas we haven’t thought of? Send us your pitch and we’ll see if it’s a good fit for this issue.

In addition—we’re always looking for the following and our submissions guidelines are here.

Not every article in the magazine must be wearable related. We welcome your ideas for other features, too, such as:

✓ Inspiring articles about art quilting topics, venues, and groups. What’s going on in your part of the world? ✓ Unique techniques, new ways to use existing tools and supplies, and ideas we’ve never featured before. What are you doing in your studio—it’s time to share! ✓ Artists with rich portfolios of work to be featured in our In The Spotlight, Artist Profile, and Q&A articles. Show us your work and tell us your story. ✓ Proposals for our other occasional features such as Show Us Your Studio (a showcase featuring your photos of your studio) and On Our Radar (a small or large group of artists working in quilt artistry). ✓ Essays for The Last Word column (can be theme-related or not): Do you want to have ‘the last word’? Submit your completed essay (up to 800 words) along with a photograph (up to 4 MB) of your work (usually a quilt that reflects your essay topic) to [email protected] with ‘The Last Word’ in the subject line. See past issues of the magazine for examples. If you are teaching, blogging about, or exhibiting your art quilts, you probably have great ideas to share! We welcome submissions anytime including topics that may not ‘fit’ with a particular Submissions Call. Please note: We prefer to do our photography in-house. If your proposal is accepted, we hope your work will be available to be shipped to our offices. Contributed photography may be considered.

How to Submit

1 Write a brief description of your idea — with “Winter ’25 Call” in the subject line — and email it to [email protected]. Your submission should give us an overview of what you propose to write with enough detail and supporting information for us to carefully consider your idea. Read “Top 12 Tips for Crafting a Good Pitch” available here. 2 Attach 1–3 low-resolution photos (up to 4 MB per photo) of your art or process to the email. 3 Include your full name, website, social media handle, and contact information.

Note: We work far ahead in the year and sometimes can’t fit a piece into the magazine right away. Our editorial review process can take up to 12 weeks but, in many cases, we will respond to you much sooner.

Deadline

Submissions for the Winter issue are due by July 8, 2024.

Questions? Please contact us at [email protected].

The Submission Guidelines can be found here.

At Quilting Arts, we celebrate excellence in each issue. Join us on our journey as we continue to examine contemporary art quilting through the lens of an artist.

We look forward to receiving your proposal!

FYI, we call this issue Winter 2025 because winter hugs the end of one year and beginning of the next in the northern hemisphere; it will be on newsstands from late December 2024 to late February 2025.

Image at top: Detail of a sheer-paneled jean jacket by Jenny K. Lyon featured in QUILTING ARTS Spring 2024.</p>