Submissions for Love of Quilting July/August ’23 are Now Open!

I’m looking for designers and writers for our next issue! Send me your creative quilt designs and article ideas about quilting for publication.

The Great Outdoors

Imagine it’s mid to late summer, with long days of sunshine and heat. Bright summery hues prevail, and students are home for the summer—it’s time to go play outside! Nature, picnics, camping, BBQs lakes, rivers, hiking, biking; all of the outdoors! Let’s see what you’ve got! We are also looking for an original design that fits the requirements for a Quilt of Valor®.

Design submissions may be any size, placemats to baby quilts, wall hangings to lap or bed size; multiple submissions are welcome. And as always, if you have an outstanding quilt design for us to consider, even if it doesn’t quite fit the issue theme, we welcome that too!

Click here to download a PDF with additional submission information and our submission form. We’re happy to answer your questions, too: email [email protected].

Submissions are due by November 14, 2022 for consideration. If selected, your quilt would be due January 19, 2023.

If you’d like to receive our call for submissions emails, contact us at [email protected] to be added to our contact list.

More about Love of Quilting:

Love of Quilting is America’s Favorite Quilting Magazine. It honors the tradition of quilting by sharing inspirational quilt patterns and heartfelt stories connecting quilters to the craft they love.

Whether you are a quilt designer, quilt enthusiast with a talent for writing, technique lover, or quilt historian, we hope to hear your ideas and see your designs. If you don’t submit, we can’t include you … but if you do submit, you just might just find your work in the pages of Love of Quilting!

Happy quilting!

Valerie Uland

Editor