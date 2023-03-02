Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Submissions for Love of Quilting November/December ’23

Valerie Uland
Small Projects with a Secondary Story of Christmas/Hanukkah

Imagine this issue dropping on newsstands in early fall when kids are back in school with hectic schedules in full swing and the holidays just around the corner! We are looking for small projects in various skill levels that quilters will enjoy making, using, and giving. Ideas might include: placemats, table runners, table toppers, sewing room items, wall hangings, pillows, baby quilts, car seat quilts, tote bags, gift bags, mini quilts, doll quilts, ornaments – just to name a few!

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by March 13, 2023, along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due May 18, 2023.

About Love of Quilting

Love of Quilting is America’s Favorite Quilting Magazine. It honors the tradition of quilting by sharing inspirational quilt patterns and heartfelt stories connecting quilters to the craft they love.

Happy quilting,
Valerie Uland
Editor

