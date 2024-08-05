Submissions for Love of Quilting Spring ’25
Borders & Rows
The issue theme for Love of Quilting Spring 2025 is Borders & Rows. I invite you to design a traditional quilt for spring that incorporates innovative pieced borders to enhance your quilt design. Or a row quilt with distinct rows that form a pleasing overall design.
Creative Sparks:
✓
Borders comprised of Diamonds, Ribbons, Harlequins, Rick Rack, Pyramids, Delectable Mountains, Cross Overs, Pinwheels, Seminole piecing, etc.
✓
Border print fabrics
✓
Panel or cheater print fabrics
✓
Technique-sampler rows
✓
Round-robin-style quilts for exchanges (briefly outline your design’s guidelines/rules concept)
✓
Blocks or motifs with springtime themes
✓
Springtime color palettes, or new-for-spring ‘25 fabric collections (please verify sample availability timing key dates below)
✓
Embellishments, such as hand stitching or embroidery details.
Please include a little about your design inspiration or the story behind it!
Quilt of Valor: We are also looking for an original design that fits the requirements for a Quilt of Valor®.
Submission Guidelines
Design submissions may be any size, placemats to baby quilts, wall hangings to lap or bed size; multiple submissions are welcome. And as always, if you have an outstanding quilt design for us to consider, even if it doesn’t quite fit the issue theme, we welcome that too! If you have any questions, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Important Notes:
✓
Design submissions are due by August 26, 2024 for consideration. Please send your previously unpublished ideas (including blogs and social media) in PDF or JPG format, along with the completed Submission Form (available here).
✓
Issues will be live in late February/early March 2025. *If your quilt features a specific fabric collection, please consider the timing of its availability to accommodate readers who will want to recreate your design!
✓
Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. (Scrap quilt designs are also welcome!)
✓
Finished quilts would be due in our Golden, Colorado office no later than October 29, 2024.
About Love of Quilting:
Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting is a celebration of community that speaks to the heart of today’s quilter. Accompanied by Love of Quilting TV, this magazine explores traditional styles and how quilters today interpret them.
Happy quilting,
Valerie Uland
Editor
Join the Conversation!