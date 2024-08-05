Submissions for Love of Quilting Spring ’25

The issue theme for Love of Quilting Spring 2025 is Borders & Rows. I invite you to design a traditional quilt for spring that incorporates innovative pieced borders to enhance your quilt design. Or a row quilt with distinct rows that form a pleasing overall design.

✓ Borders comprised of Diamonds, Ribbons, Harlequins, Rick Rack, Pyramids, Delectable Mountains, Cross Overs, Pinwheels, Seminole piecing, etc.

✓ Border print fabrics

✓ Panel or cheater print fabrics

✓ Technique-sampler rows

✓ Round-robin-style quilts for exchanges (briefly outline your design’s guidelines/rules concept)

✓ Blocks or motifs with springtime themes

✓ Springtime color palettes, or new-for-spring ‘25 fabric collections (please verify sample availability timing key dates below)

✓ Embellishments, such as hand stitching or embroidery details.

Please include a little about your design inspiration or the story behind it!

Quilt of Valor: We are also looking for an original design that fits the requirements for a Quilt of Valor®.

Submission Guidelines

Design submissions may be any size, placemats to baby quilts, wall hangings to lap or bed size; multiple submissions are welcome. And as always, if you have an outstanding quilt design for us to consider, even if it doesn’t quite fit the issue theme, we welcome that too! If you have any questions, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Important Notes: