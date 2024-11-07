Submissions for Love of Quilting Summer ’25

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Glorious Prints

The issue theme for Love of Quilting Summer 2025 is Glorious Prints. Which comes first: the fabric or the quilt design?! This issue showcases how fabric prints are used in and can influence quilt designs. A print might inspire your block choices or a color scheme. Maybe a print motif inspires an appliqué design. Could a directional print, such as stripes, add unique design elements? How about a quilt design that works equally well in a variety of other print fabric collections? Or one that helps readers incorporate their print scraps? We are also looking for small patriotic projects.

Creative Sparks:

✓ Vibrant summery color palettes, or cool color palettes ✓ Classic summertime themes (waterfront, bicycles, farmer’s markets, etc.) ✓ Gardens in full bloom, flowers, fruits, vegetables ✓ Outdoor themes, nature, flora and fauna ✓ Panel prints, border prints, fussy cutting

Please include a little about your design inspiration or the story behind it!

Quilt of Valor: We are also looking for an original design that fits the requirements for a Quilt of Valor®.

Submission Guidelines

Design submissions may be any size, placemats to baby quilts, wall hangings to lap or bed size; multiple submissions are welcome. And as always, if you have an outstanding quilt design for us to consider, even if it doesn’t quite fit the issue theme, we welcome that too!

Important Notes:

✓ Design submissions are due by November 18, 2024 for consideration. Please send your previously unpublished ideas (including blogs and social media) in PDF or JPG format, along with the completed Submission Form. ✓ Issues will be live in late May/early June 2025. *If your quilt features a specific fabric collection, please consider the timing of its availability to accommodate readers who will want to recreate your design! ✓ Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. (Scrap quilt designs are also welcome!) ✓ Finished quilts would be due in our Golden, Colorado office no later than January 21, 2025.

About Love of Quilting:

Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting is a celebration of community that speaks to the heart of today’s quilter. Accompanied by Love of Quilting TV, this magazine explores traditional styles and how quilters today interpret them.

Happy quilting,

Valerie Uland

Editor