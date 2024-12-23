Submissions for McCall’s Quilting Fall ’25

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

A World of Discovery

Hi quilters! Can you believe it’s time to think about quilt designs for fall already? Our fall theme for 2025 is A World of Discovery: Taking inspiration from aesthetic traditions from around the world, including fabric design and quilt-making traditions.

For fabric inspiration, think wax prints, batiks, plaids and other woven fabrics, silks, wools, and prints inspired by international cultures. For quilt design inspiration, think Hawaiian appliqué quilts, kantha quilts, and design motifs inspired by international fiber traditions like Fair Isle knitting, geometric carpet, weaving, or decorative motifs, and classic cultural geometric patterns. Even classic quilt blocks names might inspire a design with internation- al flair, like Trip Around the World or Burgoyne Surrounded. Or design a quilt that shows a favorite scene from your travels, either real or imagined, like a landscape, cityscape, monument, or just a beautiful view. We’ll let our imaginations take us on a creative journey around the world, then create a quilt design that serves as a record of the journey!

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by January 13, 2025, along with the completed Submissions Form. Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due March 13, 2025. This issue will be on sale in mid July 2025.

About McCall’s Quilting

McCall’s Quilting is all about customizing your quilts to your lifestyle, and then actually using them. With timely seasonal inspiration and alternate pattern layouts, McCall’s makes it easy for quilters to enhance their lives with quilts.

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen

Editor