Submissions for McCall’s Quilting July/August ’23 are Now Open!

I’m looking for designers and writers for our next issue! Send me your creative quilt designs and article ideas about quilting for publication.

American Adventure

We’re planning an AMERICAN ADVENTURE! I’m looking for quilt designs whose inspirations might include, but are not limited to, any of our country’s amazing National Parks, quilts that honor and celebrate the wide variety of destinations and locations of the nation like world-class cities, famous landmarks, wide open spaces and farmland, homey communities and suburbs, and designs based upon local or regional inspiration.

Does your American Adventure inspiration manifest in a pictorial or landscape quilt design, a cool panel print treatment, appliqué motifs that evoke memories of a favorite vacation, or patchwork blocks whose composition and palette perfectly encapsulate a specific place? Or are you more inspired by the freedom to EXPLORE the open roads and endless horizons full of the promise of adventure? Let your creativity be our tour guide of the USA!

Click here to download a PDF with additional submission information and our submission form. We’re happy to answer your questions, too: email [email protected].

Submissions are due by November 7, 2022 for consideration. If selected, your quilt would be due January 9, 2023.

If you’d like to receive our call for submissions emails, contact us at [email protected] to be added to our contact list.

More about McCall’s Quilting

McCall’s Quilting delivers expert inspiration and education with a timeless aesthetic for quilters of all skill levels. Our obsession with fabrics of all types, respect for quilting tradition, dedication to flawless pattern design, and our contemporary decorating aesthetic combine to provide our readers with an enriching experience that they can trust.

Whether you are a quilt designer, quilt enthusiast with a talent for writing, technique lover, or quilt historian, we hope to hear your ideas and see your designs. If you don’t submit, we can’t include you… but if you do submit, you just might just find your work in the pages of McCall’s Quilting!

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen

Editor