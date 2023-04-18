Submissions for McCall’s Quilting January/February ’24

Literary Love

One of life’s most simple yet satisfying pleasures is curling up under a cozy quilt with a good book. For the January/February 2024 issue of McCall’s Quilting, we’re paying homage, through quilting, to all the books we’ve read and loved throughout our lives with our Literary Love theme. We’d love to see your quilt designs based upon your favorite books, inspired by favorite authors, or a quilt custom-designed for a famous literary character. Or send us your ideas for quilts and decor pieces inspired by books and reading in general.

How would a quilter who also loves books and reading decorate his or her home? What about a book-themed tote for carrying all your books? Can you design the perfect quilt for a reading nook, or the perfect quilted gift for a book lover? What would your ideal quilted bookshelf look like? What would your favorite literary character’s beloved quilt look like? What does your favorite story look like in quilt form? We’re looking to feature quilts and quilted projects inspired by a love of learning, reading, and books, as well as projects based upon fairy tales, classic literature, biographies, contemporary fiction, inspirational tomes, children’s or young adult literature, or any written words that spark your imagination.

While we’re celebrating a love for literature, we’re also celebrating our love for love and Valentine’s Day, our complementary, secondary theme. Let your love shine in your creative quilt project designs. Share your seasonal Valentine’s- themed ideas as well and help us fill our pages with love, literature, and lovely projects, like quilts in all sizes, table runners, wall hangings, bed runners, placemats, journal covers, book bags, Kindle cases, and more!

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by May 1, 2023, along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due June 26, 2023. This issue will be on sale in November 2023.

About McCall’s Quilting

McCall’s Quilting is all about customizing your quilts to your lifestyle, and then actually using them. With timely seasonal inspiration and alternate pattern layouts, McCall’s makes it easy for quilters to enhance their lives with quilts.

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen

Editor