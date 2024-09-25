Submissions for McCall’s Quilting Summer ’25

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Splash Into Summer

Ahoy, quilters! Though summer is not the first concept that comes to mind when talking quilts, we’re hoping to gain some quilting ground with our Splash into Summer theme this year. Let’s use our quilting savvy to find ways to temper the heat instead of increasing it—when summer ramps up, even warmth-loving quilters will find ways to beat the heat!

We’re celebrating, in quilt form, everything that helps us stay cool in the summer sun; imagery like cool blue swimming pools, gentle ocean winds, refreshing picnics, ice-cold fruity treats, shade trees, deep purple shadows beckoning amongst rays of sun-drenched color, and the breezy relief of the setting sun and resulting twinkling twilight chill. We’d love to incorporate projects that will keep you cool as well, perhaps using Insul-Brite batting for insulating water bottle carriers, totes, or picnic baskets, for example, a light bed cover without batting in between layers, or perhaps, a quilted fan with stiff interfacing included with the batting? Or maybe a unique window treatment to block the sun? While quilts are not renowned for their ability to cool us down, our summer quilt projects aim to provide some cool ideas, splashy techniques, and sizzling style for summer.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by October 14, 2024, along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due December 16, 2024. This issue will be on sale in April 2025.

About McCall’s Quilting

McCall’s Quilting is all about customizing your quilts to your lifestyle, and then actually using them. With timely seasonal inspiration and alternate pattern layouts, McCall’s makes it easy for quilters to enhance their lives with quilts.

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen, Editor