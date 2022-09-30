Submissions for Quick + Easy Quilts June/July ’23 are Now Open!

I’m looking for designers and writers for our next issue! Send me your creative quilt designs and article ideas about quilting for publication.

It may be fall outside, but it is Summertime in Quick + Easy land. The days are getting longer, and kids are home from school. It got me thinking about teaching kids to sew and projects that might be perfect for the next generation. So, for this issue, I want to see the projects that you use to teach kids to sew! If you have young kids in your life, maybe ask what they would like to make to get ideas. When I taught kid’s sewing classes, no project was off-limits. This meant my students learned appliqué, tried couching and free-motion quilting, made pillowcases and even cloth dolls. Think simple projects, but not boring! Since this is for the June/July issue, I also would love to see summer-themed quilt projects.

Click here to download a PDF with additional submission information and our submission form. We’re happy to answer your questions, too: email [email protected]

Submissions are due by October 10, 2022 for consideration. If selected, your quilt would be due December 13, 2022.

If you’d like to receive our call for submissions emails, contact us at [email protected] to be added to our contact list.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

This publication features quick and easy projects combined with storytelling elements to make this magazine unique. This publication is approachable, and the quilts are achievable—something welcoming to beginners and still fun for those with more quilting experience. Mixed in with the patterns are personal stories, tips and tools we love, photos from our designers, and maybe even a recipe or two.

Project submissions may include:

A beginner-friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette

Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift

An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunity for more advanced quilting or embellishments

A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle

Pre-cut friendly quilt designs

A trendy technique

Traditional quilts made modern

A home décor item

Whether you are a quilt designer, quilt enthusiast with a talent for writing, technique lover, or quilt historian, we hope to hear your ideas and see your designs. If you don’t submit, we can’t include you … but if you do submit, you might just find your work in the pages of Quick + Easy Quilts!

Happy quilting!

Tracy Mooney

Editor