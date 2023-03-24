Submissions for Quick+Easy Quilts December ’23/January ’24

“This Is My Holiday Movie-Watching Quilt”

Last year, I saw a crafter making a t-shirt that said “This is my Hallmark Movie Watching Shirt,” and it got me thinking about movie-watching quilts, of course! What are your go-to holiday quilts? That quilt that you pull out each winter to snuggle under while you watch the holiday movies that you must watch year-after-year? It’s not Christmas to me until I watch It’s a Wonderful Life and White Christmas. My kids would drag their quilts off their beds to snuggle on the couch as we all watched these classics.

I would love to see quick + easy designs that celebrate Christmas,Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and/or winter-themed snuggle quilts. In this case, the fabric can do the heavy lifting, or the pattern can be an easy-to-make holiday design. I’d also like a sentence or two about your favorite holiday movie to watch or favorite winter memory. (See below for more ideas.).

In addition to your quick, easy designs please note the following: For Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, we are looking for your personal story to go with your design. This includes a paragraph about your quilt, tips, maybe a recipe (if appropriate), etc. This information often helps us choose designs for the issue, so please share a few sentences with your submission. Submissions need to be unpublished designs. This includes posting on social media. This magazine is all about “quick & easy” quilts, so we include beginner-friendly quilts and projects, quilts that can be done in a weekend.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design.

Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by April 3, 2023 along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). If your design is accepted, we will request more information about the design, start talking about any storytelling/bonus content we might need, and choose fabrics for your design. The finished quilts are due June 12, 2023. This issue will be on sale in October 2023.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

This publication features quick and easy projects combined with storytelling elements to make this magazine unique. This publication is approachable, and the quilts are achievable — something welcoming to beginners and still fun for those with more quilting experience. Mixed in with the patterns are personal stories, tips and tools we love, photos from our designers, and maybe even a recipe or two.

Project submissions may include:

✓ A beginner-friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette ✓ Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift ✓ An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunity for more advanced quilting or embellishments ✓ A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle ✓ Pre-cut friendly quilt designs ✓ A trendy technique ✓ Traditional quilts made modern ✓ A home décor item ✓ Bonus points for a recipe! ✓ What are you listening to while making your project? Music, movie, audiobook?

We can’t wait to see your submissions! Click here to download a PDF with additional submission information and our submission form. We’re happy to answer your questions, too: email [email protected].

Happy quilting!

Tracy Mooney

Editor