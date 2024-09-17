Submissions for Quick+Easy Quilts Spring ’25

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Easy Breezy Spring

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts invites you to submit a design for our Spring 2025 issue that captures the essence of the season’s energy and playfulness. We’re looking for original quilt projects that evoke the cool breeze on a spring day, the joyful spinning of pinwheels, and the soft colors in a blossoming flower garden.

Imagine:

✓ Whirligigs, Dutchman’s Puzzle, or Dutch Windmill blocks ✓ 3-dimensional Pinwheel designs ✓ Simple versions of blocks with blades—like Dresden Plates, Fans, Spinning Wheels, and Kaleidoscopes ✓ Using classic units—like Triangles-Squares or Flying Geese to create movement ✓ Blocks that create a secondary twirling design when sewn together. We are also looking for your personal story to go with your design. This information often helps us choose designs for the issue, so please add a few sentences about your submission. Submissions need to be unpublished designs— which include social media. Because this magazine is all about “quick and easy,” we encourage beginner-friendly quilts and projects that can be done in a weekend. Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by September 30, 2024 along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). If your design is accepted, we will request more information about the design, start talking about any storytelling/bonus content we might need, and choose fabrics for your design. The finished quilts are due November 19, 2024. This issue will be on sale in late March 2024.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

Quick + Easy Quilts features quick and easy projects with storytelling elements to make the magazine unique. The publication is approachable, and the quilts are achievable—something welcoming to beginners yet fun for those with more quilting experience. Mixed in with the patterns are personal stories, tips and tools we love, and photos from our designers.

Project submissions may include:

✓ A beginner-friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette ✓ Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift ✓ An easy Quilt of Valor® design that meets the Quilts of Valor® Foundation’s size criteria ✓ An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunities for more advanced quilting or embellishments ✓ A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle ✓ Pre-cut friendly quilt designs ✓ A trendy technique ✓ Traditional quilts made modern ✓ A home décor item

Happy Quilting!

Eileen Fowler