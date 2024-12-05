Submissions for Quick+Easy Quilts Summer ’25

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Summer Fun: Quilting with Friends

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts invites you to submit a quilt design for our Summer 2025 issue highlighting the collaborative spirit of quilting. We’re looking for original quilt projects quilters can create alongside their best quilting buddies.

Think designs that friends and groups can work on together, like:

✓ A swap quilt: exchanging units or blocks among friends ✓ A simple sampler design using a few different blocks of the same size ✓ A row quilt where each row can be made by a different quilter ✓ An easy quilt designed to teach quilting techniques for a fun sew-along ✓ A charity quilt—like a Quilt of Valor®—for a group to support a good cause ✓ A signature quilt made for a special occasion—like a wedding or reunion

We would love to see your quick and easy interpretations of these ideas as we celebrate quilt-making in good company!

We are also looking for your personal story to go with your design. This information often helps us choose designs for the issue, so please add a few sentences about your submission. Submissions need to be unpublished designs—which include social media. Because this magazine is all about “quick and easy,” we encourage beginner friendly quilts and projects that can be done in a weekend.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by December 16, 2024 along with the completed Submissions Form. If your design is accepted, we will request more information about the design, start talking about any storytelling/bonus content we might need, and choose fabrics for your design. The finished quilts are due February 18, 2025. This issue will be on sale in late June 2025.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

Quick + Easy Quilts features quick and easy projects with storytelling elements to make the magazine unique. The publication is approachable, and the quilts are achievable—something welcoming to beginners yet fun for those with more quilting experience. Mixed in with the patterns are personal stories, tips and tools we love, and photos from our designers.

Project submissions may include:

A beginner friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette

Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift

An easy Quilt of Valor® design that meets the Quilts of Valor® Foundation’s size criteria

An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunities for more advanced quilting or embellishments

A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle

Pre-cut friendly quilt designs

A trendy technique

Traditional quilts made modern

A home décor item

Happy Quilting!

Eileen Fowler