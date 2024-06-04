Submissions for Quick+Easy Quilts Winter ’25

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Winter and Holidays

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts invites you to submit a design for our upcoming winter issue. Winter is the perfect time for creating heartwarming projects that bring joy. So, we are seeking innovative and fresh quilt designs that capture the essence of the season, plus quick-to-make home décor or gift ideas for the holidays.

How do you express winter in a quilt? Does your design incorporate Snowball blocks, pine tree designs, beautiful blue and white prints, snuggly flannel, or a seasonal panel? Whether it’s a cozy throw to hibernate under, a festive home décor project for the holidays, or a creative last-minute gift, we would love to showcase your unique creation.

We are also looking for your personal story to go with your design. This information often helps us choose designs for the issue, so please add a few sentences about your submission. Submissions need to be unpublished designs—which include social media. Because this magazine is all about “quick and easy,” we encourage beginner-friendly quilts and projects that can be done in a weekend.

Share your expertise and inspire our readers with a design that will bring warmth and joy!

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by June 16, 2024 along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). If your design is accepted, we will request more information about the design, start talking about any storytelling/bonus content we might need, and choose fabrics for your design. The finished quilts are due August 20, 2024. This issue will be on sale in December 2024.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

Quick + Easy Quilts offers lighthearted, beginner-friendly projects for quilters of all experience levels. It’s the magazine to grab when you need a baby quilt, a quick gift idea, or a fun weekend project.

Project submissions may include:

✓ A beginner-friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette ✓ Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift ✓ An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunity for more advanced quilting or embellishments ✓ A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle ✓ Pre-cut friendly quilt designs ✓ A trendy technique ✓ Traditional quilts made modern ✓ A home décor item ✓ Bonus points for a recipe! ✓ What are you listening to while making your project? Music, movie, audiobook?

Happy quilting!

Eileen Fowler