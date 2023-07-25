Submissions for QuiltCon Magazine 2024

QuiltCon Magazine is a special publication brought to you by the editors of Quilting Arts in close association with the Modern Quilt Guild®. The magazine celebrates the modern quilt aesthetic and features unique quilt patterns, engaging articles, behind-the-scenes interviews, tips for modern design, profiles of modern quilters, and galleries of quilts from QuiltCon.

We encourage all submissions; however, we are specifically looking for:

Modern Quilts

✓ Several designs will be patterned in this publication. We seek distinctive, unpublished, original quilts in the latest fabrics and reflecting the modern aesthetic. We will consider quilts that are already made as well as those in the design process. All patterned quilts accepted for the magazine will automatically be juried into QuiltCon 2024. Articles ✓ We’d love to read your thoughts on topics such as: ✓ Fresh approaches to quilt design ✓ New takes on machine or hand quilting ✓ The impact of different cultures on modern quilting ✓ Any topics of your choice

The deadline for submissions to QuiltCon Magazine is September 15, 2023.