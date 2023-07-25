Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
40% Off All Print and Digital Magazine Issues! Don't Miss Out! > >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Submissions for QuiltCon Magazine 2024

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.

QuiltCon Magazine is a special publication brought to you by the editors of Quilting Arts in close association with the Modern Quilt Guild®. The magazine celebrates the modern quilt aesthetic and features unique quilt patterns, engaging articles, behind-the-scenes interviews, tips for modern design, profiles of modern quilters, and galleries of quilts from QuiltCon.

We encourage all submissions; however, we are specifically looking for:

Modern Quilts

Several designs will be patterned in this publication. We seek distinctive, unpublished, original quilts in the latest fabrics and reflecting the modern aesthetic. We will consider quilts that are already made as well as those in the design process.

All patterned quilts accepted for the magazine will automatically be juried into QuiltCon 2024.

Articles

We’d love to read your thoughts on topics such as:

Fresh approaches to quilt design

New takes on machine or hand quilting

The impact of different cultures on modern quilting

Any topics of your choice

The deadline for submissions to QuiltCon Magazine is September 15, 2023.

How to Submit

So, you want to be included in QuiltCon Magazine 2024? We’d love to hear from you! Below you will find how you can submit:

Submit proposals to [email protected] with “QuiltCon 2024” in the subject line.

Include your full name, address, phone number, and Instagram user name or website URL.

One project per email, please. If you have multiple ideas to propose, send each in a separate email.

For Patterned Quilts

Write a brief description of your quilt/design with dimensions, fabric choices, and quilting plan.

Include photographs—up to three low-resolution jpgs per submission. Alternatively, send a digital mock-up of the project design.

Quilts must be original designs and available for shipping by a November 1 due date.

When accepted, designers are responsible for writing an introduction, complete materials list, and step-by-step directions for creating the quilt.

For Articles

Send a brief description of the article you propose to write and include related images (up to three jpgs for submission purposes), websites, or resources. Articles can be up to 1,500 words.

When accepted, writers are responsible for providing the completed article and other deliverables by November 8.

All content (quilt patterns and articles) will be edited for style, accuracy, and length. Questions? Contact qasubmi[email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!

The MQG Staff and Quilting Arts editorial team

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Register