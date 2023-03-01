Submissions for Quilting Arts Fall 2023

Quilt like an Artist

Covering everything from rich surface design to over-the-top embellishment, Quilting Arts Magazine is the premier resource for passionate art quilters around the world. We are currently seeking submissions for the Fall 2023 issue!

Quilting Arts Fall 2023: An Exploration of Contemporary Art Quilting

Whether self-taught or professionally trained, every art quilter explores the world around them in unique ways. Some strictly create realistic portraits or ethereal landscapes, while others prefer to break the rules and improvise. No matter the approach, we all work with contrast and pattern, push the boundaries of color and texture, and try to maximize the unique effects we can achieve with fabric and thread. This issue of Quilting Arts is all about exploring contemporary art quilting through the lens of an artist. We’ll be taking a fresh look at applying concepts that all artists—no matter the genre—use in their work.

We’re Looking For Articles

All articles are up to 1,500 words in length and cover the topic thoroughly. The contributors provide artwork for us to photograph and/or high-resolution images to illustrate the articles and may be asked to provide specific documentation or caption information.

✓ A beginner’s guide to the Elements of Art (as they apply to art quilting): Many art quilters work intuitively without the benefit of a degree in art or design. This article should be aimed at explaining the elements of art and how they can be applied to create even more successful pieces. ✓ Creating a signature color palette: Every art quilter loves color, but color confidence comes with experience and know-how. Using a contemporary art quilt as an example (your own work or that of another art quilter who has given their permission), walk the reader through building a palette that includes variety, visual texture, and contrast while also being unified and appealing. ✓ An eye for design: Fabric is a key component of any quilt. Designing a line of fabric for the quilting industry is a monumental task. Walk the reader through how a fabric line is created from the inception of an idea to the delivery of a bolt of fabric to the local fabric store.

In addition—we’re always looking for the following and our submissions guidelines are here:

✓ Inspiring articles about art quilting topics, venues, and groups. ✓ Unique techniques, new ways to use existing tools and supplies, and ideas we’ve never featured before. What are you doing in your studio—it’s time to share! ✓ Artists with rich portfolios of work to be featured in our In The Spotlight, Artist Profile, and Q&A articles. Show us your work and tell us your story. ✓ Essays for The Last Word column: Do you want to have ‘the last word’? Submit your completed essay (up to 800 words) along with a photograph of your work (up to 4MB) to [email protected] with ‘The Last Word’ in the subject line.

See past issues of the magazine for examples. If you are teaching, blogging about, or exhibiting your art quilts, you probably have great ideas to share!

Please note: We prefer to do our photography in-house. If accepted, we hope your work will be available to be shipped to our offices.

How to Submit

1 Write a brief description of your idea and email it to [email protected]. Your submission should give us an overview of what you propose to write with enough detail and supporting information for us to carefully consider your idea. 2 Attach 1–3 low-resolution photos (up to 4 MB per photo) of your art or process to the email. 3 Include your full name, website, social media handle, and contact information.

Note: We work far ahead in the year and sometimes can’t fit a piece into the magazine right away. Our editorial review process can take up to 12 weeks but, in many cases, we will respond to you much sooner.

Submissions for the Fall issue are due by March 24, 2023.

Questions? Please contact us at [email protected]. Click here to download a pdf of our submission guidelines.

At Quilting Arts, we celebrate excellence in each issue. Join us on our journey as we continue to examine contemporary art quilting through the lens of an artist. We look forward to receiving your proposal!