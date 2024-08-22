Closed: Submissions for Quilting Arts Spring 2025

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Covering everything from rich surface design to over-the-top embellishment, Quilting Arts Magazine is the premier resource for passionate art quilters around the world. We are currently seeking submissions for the Spring 2025 issue.

Quilting Arts’ Spring 2025 Theme: Healing Through Art

Is quilting good for our mental and physical health? We would hazard a guess that many art quilters might answer with a resounding YES! Whether creating work to express emotions through color, pattern, and design or making art for the purpose of personal growth, closure, or healing, the consensus among makers may be that it does the body good. In this issue of Quilting Arts, we’ll be looking at healing through art with articles on how quilters use art quilting to soothe the soul or uplift others.

SOME IDEAS OF WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

✓ Create a design with a healing element: Describe how to incorporate healing and art quilting techniques into a design and teach our readers how to do so as well. How does it provide a healing effect? ✓ Share the process you turn to for a meditative effect: When you are stressed, need a break, or simply want a creative escape that is good for the soul, what is your go-to art quilting activity? ✓ What have you done to bring joy to others in their time of need? How have you used art quilting to uplift a friend or bring joy to a group? ✓ Working together to support a cause: How has art quilting factored into working with a group to support a cause, bring together a community, or make a difference to those who are struggling? ✓ Do you have other ideas we haven’t thought of? Send us your pitch and we’ll see if it’s a good fit for this issue.

In addition—we’re always looking for the following and our submissions guidelines are here.

WE’RE ALSO ALWAYS LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING

Not every article in the magazine must be related to the theme. We welcome your ideas for other features, too, such as:

✓ Inspiring articles about art quilting topics, venues, and groups. What’s going on in your part of the world? ✓ Unique techniques, new ways to use existing tools and supplies, and ideas we’ve never featured before. What are you doing in your studio—it’s time to share! ✓ Artists with rich portfolios of work to be featured in our In The Spotlight, Artist Profile, and Q&A articles. Show us your work and tell us your story. ✓ Proposals for our other occasional features such as Show Us Your Studio (a showcase featuring your photos of your studio/workspace) and On Our Radar (an artist or group of artists working in quilt artistry and innovation). ✓ Essays for The Last Word column (can be theme-related or not): Do you want to have ‘the last word’? Submit your completed essay (500–800 words) along with a photograph (up to 4 MB) of your work (usually a quilt that reflects your essay topic) with ‘The Last Word’ in the subject line to Q[email protected].

See past issues of the magazine for examples. For more information, check out our “Top 12 Tips for Crafting a Good Pitch” here.

If you are teaching, blogging about, or exhibiting your art quilts, you probably have great ideas to share!

Please note: We prefer to do our own photography in-house. If accepted, we hope your work will be available to be shipped to our offices.

HOW TO SUBMIT

1 Write a brief description of your idea and email it to [email protected]. Your submission should give us an overview of what you propose to write with enough detail and supporting information for us to carefully consider your idea. Include “Spring 2025” in the subject line of the email. 2 Attach 1–3 low-resolution photos (up to 4 MB per photo) of your art or process to the email. 3 Include your full name, website, social media handle, and contact information.

Note: We work far ahead in the year and sometimes can’t fit a piece into the magazine right away. Our editorial review process can take up to 12 weeks but, in many cases, we will respond to you much sooner.

DEADLINE

Submissions for the Spring 2025 issue are due by September 27, 2024. Submissions received after this deadline will be considered for future issues.

The Submission Guidelines can be found here.

Questions? Please contact us at [email protected].

At Quilting Arts, we celebrate excellence in each issue. Join us on our journey as we continue to examine contemporary art quilting through the lens of an artist. We look forward to receiving your proposal!

Artwork at top: “Be Present” (detail) by Margaret Abramshe • photo courtesy of the artist • featured in Quilting Arts Fall 2023