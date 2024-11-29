Submissions for Quilting Arts Summer 2025

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Covering everything from rich surface design to over-the-top embellishment, Quilting Arts Magazine is the premier resource for passionate art quilters around the world. We are currently seeking submissions for the Summer 2025 issue.

Quilting Arts’ Summer 2025 Theme: Build Your Art Quilting Skills

Techniques can be the driving factor in successful fiber art. In this issue of QUILTING ARTS, we’ll be taking a fresh look at tried-and-true techniques and skill builders fueled by your thoughts, experience, and ideas. Help take our readers from a spark of imagination to a finished art quilt. What inspires your work that you can share with others? If you have put in long hours to master a fundamental art quilting skill that you’d love to share, then this is your chance to shine.

SOME IDEAS OF WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

✓ The Fundamentals: Think about the novice art quilter’s needs. Describe a fundamental tried and true art quilting technique you’ve mastered and perhaps go back to again and again. From hand quilting to micro stippling, facing a quilt to embellishment, and more, choose one key skill and share tips on how you guide your students to their best results. ✓ Make Your Own Fabric: Have you explored fabric painting, dyeing, or printing techniques and taken them to the next level? Tell us how you’ve used your artist toolbox and surface design to transform fabric and create your own unique style. ✓ Construction Techniques: We love piecing, reverse appliqué, trapunto, and more! How have you used interesting assembly techniques to transform fabric into a fabulous art quilt? Share your tips and techniques with a broad audience of budding and experienced art quilters. ✓ Stitching: Handwork and quilting are obviously our jam! From thread painting to slow stitching and everything in between. Give us your best insights into your tried-and-true stitching and thread play techniques. ✓ Embellishment: Have you gone rogue with a French knot frenzy, a barrage of buttons, or a spray of beading? Share your art quilts and how-to tips that incorporate embellishment ideas such as couching, threadwork, mirrors, and more. ✓ Do you have other ideas we haven’t thought of on the topic of building your art quilting skills? Send us your pitch and we’ll see if it’s a good fit for this issue. WE’RE ALSO ALWAYS LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING

Not every article in the magazine must be related to the theme. We welcome your ideas for other features, too, such as:

✓ Inspiring articles about art quilting topics, venues, and groups. What’s going on in your part of the world? ✓ Unique techniques, new ways to use existing tools and supplies, and ideas we’ve never featured before. What are you doing in your studio—it’s time to share! ✓ Artists with rich portfolios of work to be featured in our In the Spotlight, Artist Profile, and Q&A articles. Show us your work and tell us your story. ✓ Proposals for our other occasional features such as Show Us Your Studio (a showcase featuring your photos of your studio) and On Our Radar (a small or large group of artists working in quilt artistry). ✓ Essays for The Last Word column (can be theme-related or not): Do you want to have ‘the last word’? Submit your completed essay (up to 800 words) along with a photograph (up to 4 MB) of your work (usually a quilt that reflects your essay topic) to [email protected] with ‘The Last Word’ in the subject line.

See past issues of the magazine for examples. For more information, check out our “Top 12 Tips for Crafting a Good Pitch” here.

If you are teaching, blogging about, or exhibiting your art quilts, you probably have great ideas to share!

Please note: We prefer to do our own photography in-house. If accepted, we hope your work will be available to be shipped to our offices.

HOW TO SUBMIT

1 Write a brief description of your idea and email it to [email protected]. Your submission should give us an overview of what you propose to write with enough detail and supporting information for us to carefully consider your idea. Include “Summer 2025” in the subject line of the email. 2 Attach 1–3 low-resolution photos (up to 4 MB per photo) of your art or process to the email. 3 Include your full name, website, social media handle, and contact information.

Note: We work far ahead in the year and sometimes can’t fit a piece into the magazine right away. Our editorial review process can take up to 12 weeks but, in many cases, we will respond to you much sooner.

DEADLINE

Submissions for the Summer 2025 issue are due by December 27, 2024. Submissions received after this deadline will be considered for future issues.

The Submission Guidelines can be found here.

Questions? Please contact us at [email protected].

At Quilting Arts, we celebrate excellence in each issue. Join us on our journey as we continue to examine contemporary art quilting through the lens of an artist. We look forward to receiving your proposal!