Reimagining Classic Quilt Blocks

We’re all familiar with Log Cabins, Churn Dashes, Ohio Stars, Dresden Plates, Drunkard’s Path, and many other classic quilt blocks. Let’s think outside the blocks by changing them up a bit! For our Fall 2024 issue, we’re seeking fresh interpretations, innovative twists on traditional blocks, and reimagined classic designs to reflect a more contemporary flair. Consider off-center or asymmetrical designs, curved instead of straight edges, and unique block layouts. We will also accept designs celebrating fall holidays — like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Share your inspired designs with us and be part of this exciting journey as we explore the intersection of tradition and innovation in quilting.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by March 10, 2023, along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due May 15, 2023. This issue will be on sale in September 2024.

More about Quiltmaker

Quiltmaker speaks to the passionate quilter, sharing with them the latest techniques from around the globe with a focus on the people behind the quilts.

Happy quilting!