Submissions for Quiltmaker Spring ’25

Quiltmaker is seeking submissions for our Spring 2025 issue. We’re looking for creative projects that make the most of what quilters may already have on hand—whether from their quilty fabric stashes or other materials—and designs promoting Mother Nature.

Think:

✓ Scrap-busting projects (crazy quilts, string quilts, or crumb quilts)

✓ Fat quarter and precut-friendly designs

✓ Different materials—such as denim, silk, t-shirts, or linen. Or eco-friendly options—like organic cotton, hemp, or bamboo

✓ Joining the border units and adding an inner border.

✓ Designs that celebrate nature and spring

So, whether your unique quilt design promotes Earth Day with eco-friendly materials or showcases a clever stash-bust- ing idea, we would love to see how you bring a sense of renewal and sustainability to quilting!

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by September 15, 2024 along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due November 8, 2024. This issue will be on sale in mid to late March 2025.

About Quiltmaker:

Quiltmaker speaks to the passionate quilter, sharing with them the latest techniques from around the globe with a focus on the people behind the quilts.

Happy Quilting!

Eileen Fowler

Editor