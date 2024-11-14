Submissions for Quiltmaker Summer ’25

Quiltmaker is seeking submissions for our Summer 2025 issue. We’re looking for projects inspired by the spirit of travel and exploration or designed to be the perfect companion for vacation adventures. Whether it’s a compact quilt for a road trip, a beach-inspired design, or a quilt that reflects the beauty of a favorite getaway, we would love to see your creative interpretations! Need a bit more inspiration?

Imagine:

✓ A classic road trip with car motifs, RVs, or highway symbols

✓ A European-inspired destination or famous landmark

✓ A weekend getaway in a country cottage

✓ Warm colors inspired by sand dunes, cacti, or sunsets in the Southwest

✓ Camping out under the stars

✓ An island getaway with tropical flowers and ocean blues

Join us in celebrating the quilts on the go!!

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by November 25, 2024 along with the completed Submissions Form. Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due January 31, 2025. This issue will be on sale in mid June 2025.

About Quiltmaker:

Quiltmaker speaks to the passionate quilter, sharing with them the latest techniques from around the globe with a focus on the people behind the quilts.



Happy Quilting!

Eileen Fowler

Editor