Never second guess standard quilt sizes for beds again! Use this information as a guide to planning a quilt for a particular bed. Factors to consider are the mattress size, the mattress thickness, the amount of drop you desire, whether or not to include a pillow tuck, desired distance from the floor, and “take-up” caused by the quilting itself. Check out the extremely helpful and timeless information found below as well as infographics that provide readers with printable guides for sizing bed quilts, and directions and formulas. Happy bed quilting!

Approximate Mattress Sizes for Standard Beds

Bed Type Mattress Size Description Crib/Toddler 27″ x 52″ The standard mattress for cribs . Youth 33″ x 66″ A specialty mattress for children. Twin 39″ x 75″ The narrowest mattress for standard length beds. Twin X-Long 39″ x 80″ Found most commonly in college dorm rooms, the Twin X-Long is longer than the standard Twin. The width is the same. Full/Double 54″ x 75″ Shorter in length than the Queen size quilt. Queen 60″ x 80″ Wider and longer than a Full/Double size mattress. King 76″ x 80″ The largest mattress. Cal-King 72″ x 84″ California King mattress is narrower and longer than a King.

Mattress Depths:

Standard: 7″ – 9″

Deep: 10″ – 15″

Extra Deep: 15″ – 22″

Suggested Standard Quilt Sizes for Beds

Our suggested quilt size dimensions are based in most cases on a mattress depth of 15″. No extra length is included for a pillow tuck. Quilting, if moderate to heavy, may reduce the finished size of your quilt by 1″ to 3″ or more and should be considered when planning the finished size of your quilt.

Bed Type Mattress Size Suggested Quilt Size Crib/Toddler 27″ x 52″ 36″ x 60″ Youth 33″ x 66″ 54″ x 78″ Twin/Single 39″ x 75″ 70″ x 90″ XL Twin 39″ x 76″ 70″ x 90″ Full/Double 54″ x 75″ 84″ x 90″ Queen 60″ x 80″ 90″ x 95″ King 76″ x 80″ 108″ x 95″ California King 72″ x 84″ 102″ x 100″

How to Calculate Quilt Size for Bed Type (covering mattress top, sides, and foot): Measure mattress width (W), length (L), and depth or thickness (D).

For example: Mattress width of 60″, length of 80″, depth of 12″

60″ + (2 x 12″) = 84″ (ideal quilt width) 80″ + 12″ = 92″ (ideal quilt length) Quilt pattern should ideally finish at 84″ x 92″ for this bed.

Add more for pillow tuck (add 10″ to ideal quilt length), heavy quilting, longer desired drops, etc.

Practice What You Know:

*Pictured in the header image above is the Fowl Play Quilt Pattern by Diane Harris.

*Originally published in October of 2017