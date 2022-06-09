Standard Quilt Sizes for Mattresses
Never second guess standard quilt sizes for beds again! Use this information as a guide to planning a quilt for a particular bed. Factors to consider are the mattress size, the mattress thickness, the amount of drop you desire, whether or not to include a pillow tuck, desired distance from the floor, and “take-up” caused by the quilting itself. Check out the extremely helpful and timeless information found below as well as infographics that provide readers with printable guides for sizing bed quilts, and directions and formulas. Happy bed quilting!
Approximate Mattress Sizes for Standard Beds
Bed Type
Mattress Size
Description
Mattress Depths:
- Standard: 7″ – 9″
- Deep: 10″ – 15″
- Extra Deep: 15″ – 22″
Suggested Standard Quilt Sizes for Beds
Our suggested quilt size dimensions are based in most cases on a mattress depth of 15″. No extra length is included for a pillow tuck. Quilting, if moderate to heavy, may reduce the finished size of your quilt by 1″ to 3″ or more and should be considered when planning the finished size of your quilt.
Bed Type
Mattress Size
Suggested Quilt Size
How to Calculate Quilt Size for Bed Type (covering mattress top, sides, and foot): Measure mattress width (W), length (L), and depth or thickness (D).
Download a PDF containing directions and the formula!
For example: Mattress width of 60″, length of 80″, depth of 12″
- 60″ + (2 x 12″) = 84″ (ideal quilt width)
- 80″ + 12″ = 92″ (ideal quilt length)
- Quilt pattern should ideally finish at 84″ x 92″ for this bed.
Add more for pillow tuck (add 10″ to ideal quilt length), heavy quilting, longer desired drops, etc.
Practice What You Know:
Now that you know how to size for standard quilt sizes, check out our vast selection of bed quilt patterns and start quilting!
*Pictured in the header image above is the Fowl Play Quilt Pattern by Diane Harris.
*Originally published in October of 2017
