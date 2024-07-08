Summer Quilting Survey Results

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

A few weeks back, we asked you, our fabulous quilting community, to spill the beans on your summer quilting escapades and sunny season sewing habits. The results are in, and they’re as vibrant as a summer quilt! Get ready to dive into the sizzling details and editor insights, all brought to you by the sun-kissed team here at Quilting Daily.

The Results

Over 900 of you responded to the survey! That is impressive! I really enjoyed reviewing all the responses and learning more about what others do (and don’t do) when it comes to summer specific quilting projects.

1 Have you ever made a quilt specifically for summer use? ✓ 30% said yes, because I can never have enough quilts! ✓ 12% said no, it’s just too hot where I’m from to use quilts in the summer! ✓ 58% said not yet—but you’ve got my attention! Here is a great article about materials you can use for summertime quilts. 38% surveyed said cotton 2 For a cooler (literally) quilt, have you ever tried one of these alternative batting options? ✓ 21 % of you have used flannel fabric for batting. ✓ 11% bamboo batting ✓ 2% silk batting ✓ 7% wool batting ✓ 38% cotton batting ✓ 23% no batting at all ✓ 15% of you said “no never”! Read more about warm weather quilting and batting options here. 3 Have you ever used an alternative fabric substrate as opposed to quilting cotton for your warm weather quilt? If yes, what did you use? ✓ 12 % have used cotton lawn ✓ Nobody said they used voile. ✓ 8% said linen. ✓ 38% of you have only used quilting cotton. Valerie Uland, Editor of Love of Quilting, said—”When I saw the results of the Summer Quilting Survey, the response to this question piqued my curiosity: Have you ever used an alternative fabric substrate instead of quilting cotton for your warm-weather quilt? If yes, what did you use? Of those who responded yes, they chose cotton lawn and linen but overwhelmingly selected “other.” I would love to know what fabric those quilters use for their summer quilts!” Longhaired young woman putting a bright counterpane on a clothes-line to dry in a breeze. 4 What are your design preferences for summer quilts? ✓ 57% Bright summer colors ✓ 24 % Floral patterns ✓ 30% Cool pastel colors ✓ 12 % Modern geometric designs ✓ 29% Traditional patchwork ✓ 12% Appliqué designs Speaking of bright summer colors the new Quiltmaker July/August and September/October issue is all about color! Check it out! 5 What size quilts do you like to make for summer use? ✓ 55% Lap quilt (approx. 50″ x 60″) ✓ 22% Twin size (approx. 66″ x 90″) ✓ 22% Queen size (approx. 90″ x 90″) ✓ 8% King size (approx. 108″ x 90″) ✓ 13% Wall size ✓ 28% Placemats and runners Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor Quilting Arts, said—”My quilt usage changes in the summer, like many of the folks who participated in the survey. I don’t have a quilt on my bed in summer. Instead, I prefer a throw-size quilt that can go anywhere and become anything: a picnic blanket, a fort for the grandkids, a container for seaside finds. Therefore, I also agree with survey participants who prefer a summer quilt that is easy to wash and care for! Cheers to quilts of all sorts.” Strawberry Fields Throw Quilt 6 What quilting technique do you enjoy using for summer quilts? ✓ 80% Machine quilting ✓ 12% Hand quilting ✓ 14% Quilt-as-you-go method ✓ 11% Tied quilting 7 Where do you plan to use your summer quilt the most? ✓ 28% On the patio or porch ✓ 35% In the bedroom ✓ 31% For picnics or outdoor gatherings ✓ 42% As a decorative throw in the living room The minimalist Deconstructed Nine-Patch Quilt Pattern 8 Do you like to add embellishments to your summer quilts? ✓ 22% Yes, embroidery or appliqué ✓ 59% No, I prefer a minimalist design ✓ 20% Yes, decorative machine stitches ✓ 7% Yes, big stitch 9 What’s one thing you absolutely MUST have in a summer quilt? ✓ 41% Lightweight and breathable fabric ✓ 37% Fun and cheerful design ✓ 59% Easy to wash and care for ✓ 10% Takes up very little space when packing it 10 If your summer quilt had a theme song, what would it be? ✓ 36% “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles ✓ 28% “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves ✓ 9% “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince ✓ 19% “In the Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

Gigi Levsen, Editor McCalls Quilting, said “During the summer I tend to work on smaller projects, especially finishing up small gift items that I can then put away until the holidays. I get a nice sense of accomplishment for completing projects, and the heat doesn’t affect me so much when handling smaller pieces (having a large quilt draped over you for quilting or binding can get warm fast!). I have also made a summer quilt without any batting at all, just a top and backing stitched together. The lack of batting might disqualify it from “quilt” status, but it looks lovely and is much cooler to use during those hot summer nights!”

The Quilting Daily Team and I had an absolute blast piecing together this survey and diving into your fabulous summer responses! Your creativity has us buzzing, and guess what? We’ve got a patchwork of quizzes, surveys, and interactive surprises coming up just for you, rolling out over the coming weeks and months. Keep your eyes peeled and your needles ready—the quilting community wants to hear all about your crafty adventures!

Happy summer quilting!

