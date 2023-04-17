Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Celebrate Earth Day with Fun & Sustainable $5 Patterns! > >

Sustainable textiles are a great way to reduce waste and help the environment • jean0717 / via Getty Images

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Sustainable Textiles for Quilting: Our Top 7 Earth-Friendly Picks

Eileen Fowler
0 Comments

Earth Day is April 22nd — a good reminder to practice sustainable quilting whenever possible. Remember: every small action we take can make a difference in preserving the planet! If you’re a creative looking to make a positive impact, one way to do so is by using sustainable textiles for quilting your projects. From repurposing old t-shirts to salvaging fabric scraps, there are numerous ways to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

If you are looking for ideas to make your quilting passion more earth-friendly, consider some of these textiles for your next project:

1

T-Shirts: There’s no better way to save great memories than to make a cozy quilt from a collection of favorite t-shirts. And chances are you (or your loved ones) have more than enough sports, school, and concert tees to make a decent size quilt. Our free T-Shirt Quilt Patterns and Guide is an excellent resource for this quilt style.

The beginnings of a t-shirt quilt.

2

Flannel from Shirts: Don’t toss out those old flannel shirts. If they are clean and not too threadbare, why not cut them up for quilts? I especially love plaids—and the variety in flannel shirts can’t be beat. My husband might finally let go of shirts fraying along the collars and cuffs if he knows the good parts will make their way into a quilt.

sustainable textiles for quilting
We recommend Flannel Brick Road for log cabins, blizzards, fireplaces, and afternoon naps.

3

Denim: I hesitate to use my fancy quilts for a concert or picnic blanket. But wouldn’t a simple quilt like Forever in Blue Jeans, with fabric scraps and patches from denim jeans, be perfect for the great outdoors?

Forever in Blue Jeans designed by Maho Schwartz.

From our Shop

  • Fons & Porter's Scrap Quilts Magazine Ultimate Collection
    Fons & Porter’s Scrap Quilts Magazine Ultimate Collection
    Product on sale
    $146.15
  • Scrap Quilts Fall 2016 Digital Edition
    Scrap Quilts Fall 2016 Digital Edition
    $14.99
  • Scrap Quilts Fall 2017 Digital Edition
    Scrap Quilts Fall 2017 Digital Edition
    $14.99

4

Felted Wool: Scraps of felted wool are ideal for small projects like coasters, pincushions, or eyeglass cases — all great take-along projects you can work on when you’re away from home. Plus, they make charming holiday gifts for your family and quilty friends. You can buy felted wool, but why not expand your skills by creating your own?

Felted wool scraps are ideal for small projects.

5

Neckties: Neckties may be nearly out of style, but a quilt made from them is oh-so-chic. And they can also make a quilt full of great memories for a special guy in your life. Grab all you can for Tie the Knot, a quilt with a modern flair designed by Colette Cogley.

sustainable textiles for quilting
Colette Cogley used a sentimental collection of her father’s neckties for Tie the Knot.

6

Batting: What do you do with leftover batting scraps? You could save them for small quilt projects, use them as stuffing for pillows or teddy bears, or keep them in your studio to dust up surfaces. One of our favorite uses is to join them together for “Franken-batting.”

With a bit of surgery, you can create a monstrous batting piece.

7

Fabric Scraps: Last year, as I organized my sewing studio, I decided to turn small scraps into crumb blocks. My leftover hoard of batiks of all sizes and shapes became a colorful quilt top. But there are many creative uses for tiny fabric scraps—like small appliqué shapes, quilted postcards, or pet bed stuffing.

sustainable textiles for quilting
Create fabric by stitching your scraps together.

So the next time you’re trying to decide what fabric to use, remember that choosing sustainable textiles for quilting your next project is a great way to reduce waste and promote environmental responsibility! Whether you reuse, recycle, or repurpose these textiles from your home — or can rescue them from your local thrift store, Mother Earth will surely approve.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily


Register