Tackling Those “Forever Quilts”: Stories from Our Editors

Some projects take on a life of their own, don’t they? They begin with the best intentions—a heartfelt gift, a challenge to master a new technique, or a stash-busting adventure—but somewhere along the way, they transform. These “Forever Quilts” defy deadlines, grow with time, and often tell stories more layered than the fabric itself.

Vanessa’s forever project, a wholecloth quilt, has become her guilt-free playground for new stitches and creative exploration. Valerie’s Dresden Plate quilt, started with toddler scraps, spans generations (and counting!). And Kristine’s ambitious wedding quilt might just graduate to an anniversary masterpiece—procrastination, meet serendipity.

These projects remind us that quilting is as much about the journey as it is the destination. So, dust off that UFO project (or don’t!), and let’s celebrate the beauty of the slow and steady stitch. Who knows? Your own forever project might just become the quilt of a lifetime.

Vanessa’s Forever Quilt

“My forever project is a wholecloth quilt. While it’s technically finished (bound and everything!), I just keep adding big stitch-style quilting to it whenever it comes to mind. Recently, I wanted to test out a feather stitch, so that got added. I like the look, so I’m going to keep adding feather stitches. It’s a guilt-free forever project, which is a rarity! Everything else counts as a UFO or PIGS, and while I love them, there’s a nagging sense of obligation that dims the joy. This quilt? Even haphazardly stitched, I think it looks cool.” – Vanessa Lyman, Executive Producer, Video

Feather Stitch

Big stitch meets walking foot.

Rose Trellis Feather

Valerie’s Forever Quilt

“Oh dear, a Forever quilt project. When my first daughter was a toddler, I started a Dresden Plate quilt using scraps from outfits and soft toys I had sewn for her up to that point. I started with the lofty goal of hand-quilting it and made some progress. Over time, I decided that was unrealistic and that switching to machine quilting would have to become part of that quilt’s story, and I made more progress. When my daughter was in high school, she asked about that quilt, and I joked that I should be able to finish it for her high school graduation. Many years later, she’s a mother herself now. As I recently completed a quilt top for her newest baby, she joked that I had a good start on his high school graduation gift! Ouch. And…where did I last put that Dresden Plate baby quilt…?” – Valerie Uland, Editor, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting

Kristine’s Forever Quilt

“I decided to make a quilt for my daughter and future son-in-law as a wedding gift. Based off of a baby quilt design by Season Evans, I blew it up and created three colorways—blues, greens, and purples; the blue portion is shown in the photo—for the central motif and a scrappy look for the gray background. I know, sometimes wedding gifts are given a little late, right? Well, they got married in 2016 and I am STILL working on it. Or not so much, in truth. I still love it and recently brought it back to the sewing table. Perhaps it will be done in time for their ninth anniversary in 2025. Here’s one silver lining to being a procrastinator: originally, they had a queen size bed but now have a king. The adjustment was easy because the strips weren’t sewn together at the time!” – Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor, Quilting Arts Magazine | Quilting Arts TV | QuiltCon Magazine

Creating and trimming the individual strips.

A guild-mate suggested I try the quilt-as-you-go technique to keep the long strips from bowing. Here is my practice piece, on which I also tested additional quilting. I like it!

Ultimately, these “Forever Quilts” aren’t about unfinished business; they’re about the enduring power of creativity. They represent a flexible approach to quilting, one that prioritizes joy, experimentation, and the evolving narratives of our lives. Whether it’s a canvas for trying new stitches, a tangible link to cherished memories, or simply a project that unfolds at its own pace, the “Forever Quilt” reminds us that the true value lies not in a perfectly timed finish, but in the stitches we make along the way. So, embrace the journey, celebrate the process, and perhaps, just perhaps, your own “Forever Quilt” will become a cherished heirloom, a testament to the enduring magic of the handmade.