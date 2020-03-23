Take a Field Trip for Art Quilting Inspiration

Every time I visit an art museum I’m a bit overwhelmed at the breadth of the collections. My local museum at Yale University has a wide range of art from ancient Egyptian to contemporary modern… quite a variety! Obviously, there is too much to absorb in a few hours, and I always try to hit every exhibit.

But stretching myself too thin on a field trip for art inspiration is no longer a problem since reading the article “Field Trip!” by Jill Kerttula in the April/May issue of Quilting Arts April/May 2020. I’ve learned to use targeted observation to focus my attention on certain details.

Read on for a few tips and tricks from artist Jill Kerttula as she shares how to focus your next museum trip.

Entering an art museum can be both exciting and daunting. For me, it is always a quandary as to whether to immediately visit my “old friends” or explore new galleries. Most of us wander until either our feet give out, or our brain is full.

I have found a way that has helped me turn that wandering into an inspirational visit with the artists: before I go to the museum, I decide on a “theme” for my day. The first time I did this I looked primarily at faces. What brushwork made them come alive? What color were the shadows? How were the portraits rendered in the 1600s different from those of the 1900s? I noticed that I was much more engaged on that visit and more open to looking at works I had previously ignored. Targeted observation was born.

Seeing Stitching in Painting

As a fiber artist and a former painter, I have learned so much about texture by looking at brushstrokes. Brushstrokes and paint are used to replicate surfaces, just like quilters use fabric and stitches.

Left: Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with the Red Hat” (detail) is a great example of highlights on a face and clothing. Similar highlights can be achieved using stitches, as demonstrated in the detail from “Morning Treasure” by Jill Kerttula.

For example, observe the highlights in a Vermeer compared to the movement of van Gogh’s highly expressive strokes. What stitches do they suggest to you? Vermeer’s painted highlights gave me the idea for using a few hand stitches to add highlights in my art quilts.

Left: Circular brushstrokes as seen in Vincent van Gogh “Green Wheat Fields” (detail) are echoed in Jill’s hand and machine quilting.

The circular movement in van Gogh’s paintings inspired me to use a variety of circular hand and machine stitched motifs.

Georges Seurat’s dot technique as used in “Seascape” (detail) is similar to the quilting technique of creating a confetti with cut fabric as seen in a quilt by Jill Kerttula.

Seurat’s dots, which use visual mixing of color by the use of small dots of different colors, can be an inspiration for fabric confetti cuts. Many painters use flat planes of color like quilt artists use small pieces of fabric in either appliqué or piecing.

Flat planes of color were used by Paul Cézanne in “House of Père Lacroix” (detail), and similarly in a detail from the quilt “Life” by Jill Kerttula.

Cross hatching and directional strokes in drawings are the equivalent of the quilter’s straight stitching and thread painting.

Note the sketch lines in Johann Heinrich Schönfeld’s “Bust of a Woman” (detail) are similar to the machine quilting in Jill’s quilt.

There is much to be learned from studying art.

Targeted Observation

This method of setting a theme for a museum visit is a great way of expanding your knowledge of art beyond understanding highlights and brushstrokes. Apply it to studying perspective, learning how artists render shadows, or work with color combinations.

•Set a goal for your museum visit observations (such as noticing texture, value, or hue)

•Focus your visit and observation on that topic exclusively

•Consider how to apply what you observed to your art quilt practice

On your next virtual or real trip to the museum, look for inspiration from the masters. Do not be afraid to go into all the galleries—from ancient to contemporary. It is not necessary to understand the subject or to even like the genre of art to learn something from it when you are looking at specific characteristics or subject usage. I guarantee you will enjoy your visit more and your feet will last longer!

Jill Kerttula

Painting images courtesy of the National Gallery of Art, Washington

Quilt images courtesy of the artist

I love this article because it approaches looking for inspiration from the standpoint of a student. Every once in a while, I get a reminder: Art is art, no matter the media. Art quilters can all benefit from looking at paintings, portraits and pottery as inspiration for their next piece!

