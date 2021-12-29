Take Your Temperature: Temperature Quilts Abound, Recording Highs and Lows with Color

Temperature quilts are everywhere and I’m astounded by how creative and different each one looks. I am most familiar with quilted versions but I’m aware that knitters, paper artists, mixed-media enthusiasts, and others are making items in the same vein represented in their preferred medium.

But more than the quilts themselves, I’m fascinated by the process—equal parts commitment to a practice, appreciation of nature, and creativity. It takes research and planning, too. The basic process entails choosing a location to track—usually a certain place such as the quilter’s home base, place of origin, favorite vacation spot, or whatever—and then finding a source for high/low temperatures. A timeframe must be chosen, too, with beginning and end dates—some people choose to start at the new year while others use another date range special to them. The quilter then creates a color key of fabrics that will represent a range of temperatures.

Start with 20–25 fabrics to represent a wide range of temperatures.

Last but not least—and, truly, perhaps most important—a design must be chosen. Often a one-patch block, I have seen examples using half-square triangle blocks, split hexagons, stars, curved blocks, and more. The basic block often has a background fabric and two fabrics—representing the high and low temperatures of a given day. That creates one block for one particular day and the process is repeated for 364 more days or whatever length of time the quilter chooses.

In the Winter 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, Rebecca Cartwright chronicles her creation of a temperature quilt honoring the wide span of temperatures in the Chicago area where she lives. Rebecca chose hand appliqué with English paper-piecing foundations for her design and machine stitching to sew the blocks and rows into the final quilt. Yes, another decision to consider: will you machine piece everything, hand sew, or a combination of both? Rebecca provides some terrific tips and answers some frequently asked questions that I’m sure will be helpful and fun.

Rebecca Cartwright suggests staying organized while working on the elements of a temperature quilt. Here you can just barely see that she’s written the date—“12-5”—in the seam allowance of this block.

Barbara Eikmeier has an article about temperature quilts in the November/December 2021 issue of McCall’s Quilting with beautiful examples and a link to a pattern to get you started. I also loved learning a little about the early origins of these projects. Thanks, Barb!

For those of you heading to QuiltCon this February in Phoenix, keep an eye out for the Special Exhibition of temperature quilts there. You will be amazed at their beautiful variety! Look forward to seeing a couple of these gems in QuiltCon Magazine, too, which will be available at QuiltCon, on newsstands at the end of February, or at quiltingdaily.com/product-category/quiltcon (digital copies will be available a little sooner than print but also not until February).

So why not give it a try? There are myriad ways to create a tracking project such as this and you can find many examples when you start looking. The new year will be soon upon us; an excellent time to start something new and track your progress in a truly unique quilt!

Happy sewing,

Kristine

IMAGE AT TOP: “2019 Temperature Quilt” (detail) by Rebecca Cartwright (photo courtesy of the artist)