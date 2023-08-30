Tania Denyer in Conversation with Jenni Grover: Artist Q&A

Tania Denyer is a Canadian textile artist and illustrator whose preferred medium is fabric and thread. Her favorite question is, “I wonder what this would look like in fabric?” and she loves exploring grocery store shelves for inspiration. Tania believes everyone possesses a creative heart—some just need a little help reconnecting with it. She knows that quilters are true artists and hopes that textile art soon claims the place in the art world it so deeply deserves. Join us as we talk about domesticity, perfectionism, paying attention…and playing with your food.

Jenni: Tell me about your first quilt.

Tania: I was 29 years old, and I’d sewn before but never quilted. I made a project through a class using silk ribbon embroidery, handmade buttons, embroidery, and appliqué. It’s ridiculous! I jumped in and did all the things with no idea how.

Beaded Pomegranate by Tania Denyer

Jenni: Experimentation and play have been there from the beginning, then.

Tania: In quilting, there’s a lot of perfectionism, and there’s a lot of shame if you don’t make something perfect. But I reject that. I always encourage quilters to make mistakes deliberately and see what happens. I want to see your hand in that quilt!

Jenni: What’s your relationship to perfectionism?

Tania: I’m not precise. I learned a lesson years ago when I had a quilt hanging in my first real art show, and it wasn’t flat—it had a little curve. I was embarrassed and went to adjust it, but textile artist Lorraine Roy, who was next to me, said, “Don’t touch it. That’s the nature of fabric, it’s got movement.” With one comment, she helped me let go of perfectionism.

Another time, I was in a quilt show based on Scottish heritage with a quilt about my grandmother’s meat grinder. I used fusible appliqué and machine binding, and the judges were harsh! But my mom said, “You’re just like your grandmother—she would have broken every single rule, and she would have been delighted that you pissed off these ladies.” That was a huge compliment!

Turkey Basket by Tania Denyer

Jenni: What was your first food quilt?

Tania: About seven years ago, I saw a pile of scraps on my table, and what popped into my head was a bowl of ramen. I cut out little chili peppers, noodles, the egg, and a bowl. I’m an illustrator, and I was painting ramen at the time; I was also informed bypeople on social media sharing pictures of plates of food.

It was an experiment, and it was little. I sold it to a chef in the U.K. for one of his restaurants. Lots of times, I will draw something and ask, “What would that look like in fabric?” and I just have to make it. One Christmas day, I put the turkey in the oven, shut the door, and started making a quilt about it.

Jenni: What are your go-to techniques?

Tania: I used to use big sheets of paper and draw all the shapes to make templates, but now I often cut them right out of fabric. I use fusible instead of hand appliqué (a friend calls me “quick and dirty” because it gives me a nice clean line). Plenty of people have said “that’s not a quilt” but my quilts have a top, batting, and binding, and they’re machine quilted—you can wash them and they will fray, but they won’t fall apart.

Ramen by Tania Denyer

Jenni: Why quilt about food?

Tania: I love grocery stores and package design. When we’re preparing food, we’re surrounded by design, pattern, color, and type…usually, we don’t think twice! I’m passionate about women’s art, quilting, and food preparation. To me, it all goes together. When you prepare food for your family, that’s an act of love; it’s also an act of creativity.

Like, if men had been making insane crocheted doilies, it would be considered high art, but because women do textile work (I’m generalizing), it’s considered domestic work. Women are creating art all the time—they just don’t always get to call it art. Quilters tend not to call themselves artists, which bugs me—I wish they would. Quilters have a huge amount of skills. They know design, color, pattern, balance and contrast, all of which they can use in textile art.

Jessie’s Meat Grinder by Tania Denyer

Jenni: How do you pick foods to quilt about?

Tania: Whatever I’m making inspires me. Like tomato paste; I looked at a can of it one day and was inspired by its yellow, blue, and red colors. I did a series of canned goods, like peaches, pumpkins, diced tomatoes, and chickpeas. I made a whole quilt about Japanese sweets. I don’t start with a plan; the plan usually finds me.

My daughter’s partner just came back from Poland; her dad had died, and she brought back his bottle of Maggi, a European seasoning. The graphic grabbed me—that’s always the first thing. Then I thought, “Oh my gosh, wow, I can stitch that and give it to her to hang in the kitchen.” It’s not necessarily everyone’s experience, but for me, it always comes back to women in the kitchen. That is the place where art and heart and all of it come together.

Jenni: Your quilts make me so happy! They’ve got cute, funny energy.

Tania: I used to be offended when people said my work

Portrait of an Orange by Tania Denyer

Jenni: Eek, I put my foot in it!

Tania: Not at all. Before, I thought “cute” was not valid. But a friend said, “Every time I see your stuff, I smile. If your whole point of being in this world is to create things that make people smile, I could think of a worse way to spend your life.” I absorbed that truth and was like, no more—I’m not offended at all. My style is I tend to simplify things and reduce them to their basic graphics, which I think comes from quilting. All of that has informed the artist I am today. I like that people smile!

Jenni: In the past year, you’ve been reintroducing more textures and complexity back into some of your work.

Tania: I do love a flat graphic, but lately I’ve been coming back to all those skills I used in my first quilt. At one point, I said I would never bead again, but recently I made a beaded pomegranate. I started hand-embroidering fruit labels. That’s art right in front of you! I mean, we are surrounded by so many things that are visually pleasing and we don’t even realize it. I did a self-portrait of an orange. I picked that label because it’s called Privilege. I thought to myself, “I am privileged being who I am and where I am in my world.”

Tomato Paste by Tania Denyer

Jenni: What’s your advice for readers who want to find subject matter that thrills them?

Tania: Amy Krause Rosenthal once said, “Pay attention to what you pay attention to.” Keep a folder of photos on your phone—you can always come to it for inspiration.

You can connect with Tania on Instagram at @tania.creates and @tania.illustrates. Jenni Grover is a journalist, quilter, and wellness coach for quilters and other makers. You can connect with her at jennigrover.com.