Teaching Kids How to Sew on a Machine

Sewing is a valuable life skill that can be both fun and practical. It can help develop creativity, patience, and problem-solving skills as well as provide a sense of accomplishment when a project is completed. But for many adults, the idea of teaching kids how to sew may seem incredibly daunting. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be!

With a few basic tips and guidelines, anyone can help their child learn how to sew in a safe and enjoyable way. In this article, we will explore some simple and effective strategies for teaching kids how to sew. From selecting the right materials and tools to guiding them through their first project, we’ll show you how to make sewing a fun and rewarding experience for both you and your child. Remember: keep it simple, start small, stay safe, and have fun!

Picking Fabric

For kids, the most exciting part of any sewing project is picking the fabric. So first things first, go to your favorite local store or online shop, head straight to the cotton section, and let them pick out whatever makes them smile. This is also a great time to point out the two different sides of the fabric.

Parts of the Sewing Machine

Before talking projects, talk machinery and safety. With the machine still unplugged, show them how to sit, where to put their feet and hands, point out the parts of the machine that they will be using, and play a round or two of Simon Says. Call out the parts of the machine as they point to each, see how fast they can go, it’ll help them become familiar with the machine and boost their confidence at the same time.

Throw in the occasional “FREEZE!” as a safe word, and a good way to get them to immediately stop whatever they are doing and lift up their feet and hands without panicking. Point out any guidelines on the machine, like how when the needle is centered it lines up perfectly in the middle of the presser foot “skis”.

Pedal Pressure & Speed

Plug in the sewing machine, and with their hands in their lap let them play with revving the pedal. Point out how the harder they press, the faster the needle will go, just like a car, and like a car, you don’t want to go too fast. Let them play around a bit and find that perfect pace.

Guiding the Fabric

Kids are told so often to “hold on tight” that their automatic response when sewing will likely be to firmly grasp the fabric, which can cause challenges for their project. To counteract this, use the phrase, “guide the fabric.” When “guiding your fabric” you want to hold it lightly, your hands are just there to hold it up and nudge it to where you want it to go.

Practice this with an unthreaded needle and a blank piece of paper. Look at how the stitching changes when you hold the paper lightly vs. tightly. How close are the stitches? What happens to the paper when you hold it really tightly? What do you think that would do with fabric?

Knots

To keep stitches from coming undone you’ll want to begin and end every sewn line with a knot. If saying “make a knot” isn’t working, try “forwards backwards.” Practice making a knot, sewing, and ending with a knot on blank piece of paper with no thread. Do this a few times, then try following drawn or printed lines. Click here to download a PDF with straight and curvy lines.

Corners

When teaching corners describe what you want to do with the machine. Rather than saying “turn the corner,” say… “Start with a knot (forwards, backwards), sew, slow as you get close to the corner, stop, needle down, presser foot up, turn your fabric, presser foot down, sew…” This creates a mantra that is easy for kids to remember and repeat. Once they’ve got all that down, they are ready to start sewing! Below are a few more tips as well as a bonus tutorial on making a mini pillow.

Tips for Teaching Kids How to Sew

Set Them Up for Success

1 Machine sewing is best taught after the age of 6. 2 Choose a very basic pattern to start with, like a pincushion or pillowcase. 3 Use easy names for the parts and uses of the machine. (ex: “knot” instead of “backstitch”) 4 Preset the settings on the machine. Use long spaced stitches. 5 Practice sewing on a piece of paper before moving on to fabric. 6 Use smooth cotton fabric.

Highlight the Fun Parts

1 Picking out their fabric 2 Customizing their designs (ribbons, buttons, patches, etc)

Other Helpful Tricks to Remember

1 Pre-cut the fabric from the pattern for them. 2 Use glue to hold fabric pieces together instead of pins. 3 Celebrate the process and remember, a finished project is a perfect project!

So if you’re thinking about introducing your child to the wonderful world of sewing, don’t be intimidated. Just remember: keep it simple, start small, stay safe, and have fun. We guarantee you’ll be teaching kids how to sew in no time! And whether they end up making simple crafts or stitching together intricate garments, the skills they learn through sewing will help boost their confidence and self-reliance.

Happy sewing!

About the Author

Annaliese Troxell is a sewist, artisan, and outdoor enthusiast living in Denver, Colorado where she works as the Editorial Coordinator for Golden Peak Media‘s quilting publications.

She has been teaching children to create for over 10 years and to sew for the past 3. When not teaching, creating, or coordinating she can be found exploring the mountains and gathering inspiration for her next project.