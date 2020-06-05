Teaching Kids to Sew: The Magic In your Quilting Stash

When my kids were young, I worked from home. I took an extra room in our house and I set it up as my office/sewing room. My daughter was 4, and one day when I needed about 20 minutes to finish an article I was writing, she came in my office and asked if we could sew. It was one of those parenting moments when I was frustrated because I lost my train of thought and just needed a few more minutes…but I also didn’t want to crush her spirit. I happened to have a charm pack of 2½“ squares on my desk, so I handed them to her and told her to choose nine squares out of the pack that she liked. Then I asked her to lay them out in a Nine-Patch in a way she liked best. Well, Cydney played with the squares happily. When I finished my article, I asked her if she was ready to sew them together. She stood up and said “No, I’m tired now.” And she happily walked out of the room.

This experience taught me several things.

Kids crave creativity just like we do.

making something. Breaking projects into small chunks is ideal to keep kids engaged and happy.

This one moment changed everything for me about how I teach kids to sew. I have three kids and only two of them sew. They have all tried sewing and each made projects. My oldest grew up sitting on my lap as I hand quilted. He would pull the needle out of the quilt for me and sometimes try to take a stitch in the quilt. By the time he was a teenager, he was borrowing my sewing machine on the regular to make gifts for his friends. By the time my second son was born and old enough to start sewing, I was working at a quilt shop that had a successful kid’s program, so I enrolled him in classes. The first class he ran over his finger with the needle. He never touched a sewing machine again.

By the time the moment with my daughter happened, I was ready to change the way I taught sewing. I took cues from her during every sewing lesson. We took snack breaks. Sometimes she took a break to swing on the tire swing in our yard for 20 minutes before heading back to the sewing machine. I made the projects we worked on small and adaptable. If she hated one technique, we could do something different or not at all. Again, I wanted her to enjoy sewing.

My daughter took hours to arrange the blocks exactly how she wanted them for her very first quilt.

I would take an orphan block, press it onto a square of felt, and then let her play with the fancy stitches on my machine. She would “crazy quilt” the block by adding decorative stitches along the seams. Sometimes this work of art would turn into a blanket for a doll, other times we would make it into a coffee cup cozy that she could give to her favorite teacher along with a Starbucks gift card.

Since those days when my daughter was small, I have had many more opportunities to teach kids to sew. From babysitting kids that were curious about my sewing supplies, to helping my teenage friends make a cosplay accessory or finish a quilt, to teaching a successful kids class at my local quilt shop, I enjoy encouraging a creative outlet in young people.

My sewing class happily stitches away on Eversewn Sparrow 20 sewing machines.

If you want to create a person who loves sewing and quilting as much as you do, you have to make it fun. If the 7–13-year-olds in my class weren’t having fun, they weren’t coming back the next month and I was out of a job. And, keeping a group of 8 kids occupied and on task AND having fun, well, let’s just say that I didn’t get the nickname “kitten wrangler” for nothing!

My goal was to teach projects that they could complete in three hours, with a snack and a walk around the store mid-class. However, no technique was off limits. We would start each class with a safety rules refresher and then we were off! We tried appliqué, free-motion quilting, couching, embroidery—both by hand and using an embroidery machine—you name it! I would show them a step and then set them off on their own to try it.

I have a strict rule that I don’t point out mistakes unless the item is structurally unsound. If they came to me with a mistake, I would ask them if they wanted to undo it and start over or if they could live with it. It was always interesting to me what their response would be. Sometimes they just wanted to move on to the next part, other times, they were aghast at their mistake. I will never forget the day that one of my kids threw the back of her hand up to her forehead and said, “I can’t even look at it! Take it out!” I still laugh about that day.

Cydney sewing a pillowcase. Clover Wonderclips are perfect for kids—no pokes!

For a summertime project in my class I decided to teach doll quilts. I knew I would need at least six hours for this class even with all the prep work that I did ahead of the time. All of the kids got a white rectangle of fabric with a piece of batting. I prepped a bunch of fabric that I thought they would like with fusible web. I then let them have fun cutting out motifs in the fabric or simple shapes, or running the fabric through the AccuQuilt® with fun dies. Once they played with the fabric shapes and found a layout they liked, we fused the shapes in place. Next I showed them how to appliqué the shapes in place with a simple zigzag stitch. When they were finished, we completed the doll quilts with a simple envelope finish and topstitched around the edge.

No technique is off limits! Here my kids tried fusible appliqué and free-motion couching.

One grandmother was amazed when she picked up her granddaughter. She said, “I never thought I could teach her to do appliqué…”

“But kids don’t know that they can’t,” I replied. She purchased some extra dies that day at the shop. She and her granddaughter went home and that month they made a set of placemats for her granddaughter to give to her mother as a Mother’s Day gift. The smiles on both of their faces as they told me about their project were precious!

Never Underestimate the Power of the Scrap Basket

Your scrap basket holds an endless supply of fun and inspiration for a child. From the time they are toddlers, they can play with the fabric, dumping it out and putting it back in the basket. As they get older, adding a felt board into the mix allows them to “draw” a landscape or a story. A simple pack of 2½“ charm squares make a simple memory game that can keep a 4-year-old busy for hours. As they get older, a scrap basket, some orphan blocks, and a design wall can keep them busy “designing” a quilt. You can decide to make that quilt a reality or just let that activity be the game, it’s up to you. As they get older, the projects can get more complex. Perhaps they want to tackle a simple quilt or a easy polar fleece throw. Pillowcases are perfect for any age that can sew a long straight line. The sky is the limit once they gain some basic skills. Don’t ever think that you don’t have hours of enjoyment right there in your sewing room!

A scrap basket and a design wall can give a child hours of enjoyment and creativity.

I hope my stories will inspire you to pass on your love of sewing to the next generation. If you make it fun, you just might create a new fabric addict. And what could be better than that?

Ten Tips Tips for Teaching Kids to Sew

Keep the projects small or break larger projects into smaller parts. Take stretch/activity breaks. Take snack and drink breaks – make sure to keep drinks away from the sewing machine. Show them a technique and then

let them try it. Correct them gently. Let them decide if they want to take out mistakes. Small projects let them try a new technique without much of an investment of time. Don’t force them to finish something if they hate it. Remember that it is just fabric.

You can always buy more! Have fun!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy