Technique Tuesday: A Piecing Curves Test Session

I have come to love curved piecing and I’m constantly amazed by the innovative ways quilters approach a humble block like the Drunkard’s Path. This block, as I’m sure you know, consists of a convex, pie-shaped piece and a concave, L-shaped piece.

There are many methods of piecing curves—pins, glue, freeform, etc.—just do an online search if you don’t believe me! But my favorite method of piecing curves is to use a glue stick. Specifically, I like the pen-style one made by Sewline™. I like the slim grip better than the short, chubby school glue stick but those work fine, too.

Choose two fabrics and cut out two shapes using a pair of templates designed to fit together. Handle the fabrics carefully after cutting—those curves are now stretchy bias.

Fold a cut piece in half along the curved edge and finger press the center fold. Do this for each of the pieces.

Alternatively, if you can’t see the finger pressed line very well, mark the center with a fabric-safe, water-soluble or erasable marker.

Apply a line of fabric glue along one half of the concave piece’s curved edge.

Keep the glue in the seam allowance.

Place the convex piece on top, right sides together, matching up the finger-pressed crease in the center. Press with a finger to glue the pieces together at this spot.

Match the ends of the pieces together and press with a finger to adhere the pieces here, too.

Press (with your fingers) to adhere the two pieces along this half of the seam allowance—it may seem like they won’t fit together but just be patient and incremental and you will subdue these edges.

Repeat the process on the other half.

Once the pieces are glued together, it will look like this.

To sew, place the flat, convex shape down on the bed of the sewing machine and the floppy concave piece on top.

Start sewing and take your time. Ease in the floppiness of the top piece as you go along—stop with the needle down, raise the presser foot, and gently smooth the fabric away from the needle and toward where you began the sewing; without pulling or pushing too hard but letting the fabric know who’s boss.

Once the seam is sewn, it will look like this.

With an iron, press the block.

I generally press the top piece away from the convex shape, starting gently with a little heat from the point of the iron along the entire seam and then going back with the full iron along the seam.

Voila, a finished curved block!

Try this technique with the provided templates here or break out that set of acrylic templates you bought awhile ago and have been meaning to try.

Curves are magically fun and so versatile—try different sizes, cut them improvisationally for really great shapes, or trim the concave piece a mere 1/4″ away from the convex, at the joined edges, for the ‘disappearing’ effect once sewn with other blocks—a technique often used in modern quilting.

Note: If you end up working with large pieces—these examples are about 4″ finished—I suggest finger pressing more than just the halfway marks; divide the seam in quarters and make three finger-pressed marks.

Happy sewing!

Kristine