Technique Tuesday: Flying Geese Test Session

Flying Geese are such an important unit in patchwork and there are a number of ways to go about sewing them! The unit is a rectangle that finishes twice as long as it is wide; it has one big right triangle in the center with two smaller matching right triangles on two corners. A right triangle is one in which one of the angles is 90-degrees—a right angle. That means the remaining two angles in the triangle are 45-degrees each.

We’ll go over the main Flying Geese techniques here, with links to both step-by-step and video instructions, as well as specially highlight our favorite Flying Geese technique—the Fast Flying Geese technique that makes four matching units at a time, creates zero fabric waste, and requires no trimming to size. It’s perfect <3

What I imagine our quilting ancestors did is use templates to cut out each of the triangles then sew them together by hand or machine. While that would work, it’s unnecessarily fussy and time-consuming, plus you have to wrangle all those bias edges. There is a reason nobody makes Flying Geese like that anymore; that reason is there are much quicker, easier ways to go about it. So, we won’t cover that method here; if you want to make Flying Geese that way then good luck and Godspeed to you.

You can stitch-and-flip your way to Flying Geese.

A very common technique is the stitch-and-flip method. This technique is good if you only need one or two Flying Geese, or if you’re using a directional print and want the position the print in a certain way. The benefit of this method is simplicity, the drawback is fabric waste. Editor’s note: Instead of discarding the triangles that are cut off, however, I always stitch another line ½” away from the center diagonal line to create an extra Triangle Square unit. I may not have a plan for that unit but at least it’s not in the trash.

Perhaps you prefer to foundation piece your Flying Geese.

The next method that some use for Flying Geese is foundation piecing. This technique is good if you want your Flying Geese to be perfectly precise, or if you just really prefer foundation piecing. The drawback is it takes longer, you have to prepare all the foundations first, and it can waste fabric if you cut generous patches. Then you have to take the paper off at the end too.

Fast Flying Geese for the win!

If you haven’t tried the Fast Flying Geese technique yet, now is the time! I was skeptical at first, but it quickly became my favorite method for making Flying Geese. It’s so quick! It’s fun, like a puzzle, since it’s not obvious as you’re working what the end result will be. It makes FOUR units at a time! There’s no waste! It works for just about any size! I can’t say enough good things about this technique. So, we made a video about it!

