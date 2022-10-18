Technique Tuesday Test Session: Pinked Edges on Pre-Cuts

Ah, pre-cuts! Those magical packages of fabrics in conveniently sized squares and strips, all curated to make lovely, coordinated quilt blocks…

There are many varieties of pre-cut packages. Most commonly, you’ll see fat quarter bundles (18” x 20”), rolls of 2-1/2” strips, and stacks of 5” or 10” squares. Each bundle typically showcases a single fabric collection, and includes two or three pieces of a single print from that fabric collection, with 40-ish total pieces.

But each manufacturer has different names for their bundles and—more importantly–slightly different ways of packaging, cutting, and measuring.

Most manufacturers “pink” the edges of any pre-cut smaller than a fat quarter. These serrated, zigzagged edges prevent the fabric from fraying. (I have seen a few straight-cut bundles, but mostly from retailers creating their own pre-cuts.)

And these pinked edges vary wildly.

Here’s a selection of pre-cuts from four different manufacturers I pulled from my stash. Can you see the variety in the pinked edges?

If you measure from the outer edge of the “bite,” you can gain as much as a ¼” in size. And conversely, if you measure from the inner edge of the “bite,” you could lose as much as a ¼”.

Measuring from the outer edge of the “bite” versus measuring from the inner edge of the “bite.”

Check out the results from the pre-cuts I had in my stash—

This 5” pre-cut square from Windham Fabrics has a deeply pinked edge, adding a full ¼” if you measure from the outside of the bite.

This 5” pre-cut square from Maywood Studio Fabrics has a very shallow bite, measuring almost exactly 5”.

The pinked edge on this pre-cut (a 10” square) from Riley Blake Designs is just a tiny bit more than 1/8”.

Moda Fabrics, the originator of many pre-cut concepts, has negligible pinked edge on this 2-1/2” square pre-cut.

As much fun as it is to dive right in and start sewing, if you want to make sure everything is accurate, I recommend measuring and, yes, trimming before you sew. (If you like to pre-wash your fabric before sewing, throw your pre-cuts in a lingerie bag and wash before trimming off the pinked edge.)

If you’re really anti-trimming, you should still measure and make sure you sew consistently along the inside or outside edge of the pinked “bite.”

Pre-cuts are a wonderful way to explore a fabric collection, and can yield some truly great designs, so don’t let a little pre-measuring and trimming hold you back!

Bonus Tip! I love little 2-1/2” square pre-cut packs, and impulse-buy them at the fabric store check-out far too often. They make great leaders and enders (super helpful for preventing snarled triangle tips). I’ve been sewing them together into half-square triangles and am slowing building my way to a glorious scrap quilt. You can also create little 4-Patches or 9-Patches to test your ¼” seam allowance on your machine.