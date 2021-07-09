Developing your machine quilting skills takes practice, we all know that. It’s all about building that muscle memory. One of the suggested ways to get comfortable with machine quilting is to quilt your name in cursive using the muscle memory we already have.

In the July/August issue of Quiltmaker, Teri Lucas’, Memories of Summer Camp, is the perfect project to practice those skills. Here are her tips for getting started:

Ten Tips for New and Seasoned Quilters Who Want to Quilt a Letter:

I practice in two ways: 1) on paper and 2) on fabric. Before putting thread to fabric, write the letter on lined paper, and change pen colors just as if you were changing thread color. Try out different pen tips; this will give you a feel for finer and thicker threads. This is the hard part: don’t overthink the writing on fabric. Leave enough room around the edge of the fabric “paper” to make stops and starts easier. It’s okay to let the “i’s” go undotted. The “t’s” can be crossed as you stitch. Stitch up the “t” as high as you want it; as you start retracing backstitch the crossbar back and forth across the “t” finish stitching and move onto the next letter. It’s okay to get frustrated while stitching; either stand up & stretch, have a snack, or walk out of the room for a moment, then go back. If you don’t like what it looks like, that’’s okay, I don’t like everything I do either. Remember, seam rippers have pointy tips for a reason—they are the erasers of the quilting world. Be kind to yourself while you’re quilting. Honestly, my cursive on paper and my cursive on fabric are similar but not the same. On paper, I’m more of a print and cursive together type of hand writer. (I’m sure my second and third-grade teachers would be highly annoyed, but they’ll get over it.) Most importantly: Have fun!

