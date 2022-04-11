Thanks for the Memories: Memory Quilts to Mark Milestones

When Trish Bowman makes a memory quilt, the focus is on a time, a place, a person or an activity. It may memorialize a loved one, mark a milestone in life, or capture images of a favorite hobby.

“T-shirt quilts are the best-known memory quilts, but a memory quilt can use all kinds of fabric from people’s lives,” Trish said. They can also include photos, printed or embroidered sayings, anything that stirs memories. They can be bed coverings, couch throws or wall hangings. The first step in creating a memory quilt is gathering the materials for it.

“I tell people to go through their closets and pull out everything and anything that carries a memory,” Trish said. “When I begin a client’s quilt, I go through what the client has given me. Sometimes I do a first cut—larger than the finished block will be. Sometimes I just fold things into squares to get an idea of what looks good.”

Sailing the Ocean Blue

She balances colors and designs, shares a preliminary layout with her client, then adjusts blocks in consultation with the client. Memory items often include T-shirts but she also receives dress and work shirts, dresses, neckties, hats, uniforms, even sweaters. Heavyweight fabrics and three-dimensional items provide a challenge. She once put a whole hat on a quilt.

“Memories are eclectic so not everything people give me matches or blends,” Trish said. “I find I have one odd block that stands out that I have to make work.”

One woman wanted Trish to include her son’s overalls in a wall hanging. “I finished the quilt except for the overalls then added them, clips and all,” Trish said. “The woman also asked me to add suspenders. I even put the buttons back on a shirt on that quilt. It was much more artistic than quilts you snuggle under.”

Memory Sampler

Making memory quilts can be emotional. Trish sometimes finds herself crying as she works, especially when making quilts that memorialize a parent, grandparent or child. She’s often asked to make quilts on a theme. For example, a man asked her to make ice hockey-themed quilts for his sons. “Hockey shirts are bulky so I told him I would have to charge extra for the quilting,” Trish said. “I had to be sure the longarm needle could go through the fabric.”

Unfinished Memory Sampler

Trish’s go-to wedding gift is a quilt design she calls One and Only. She asks the couple for 15 to 20 memories of their time together—words, sayings, poems—that she embroiders or prints on quilt blocks. “The quilt is for the couple,” she said. “The one rule is no one can ask them to explain the memories.”

Trish believes the key to successful memory quilts is stabilizing pretty much everything. To ensure the quilts feel soft, she stabilizes most items with fusible nylon tricot. This prevents blocks from stretching during piecing, applique and quilting.

Reach for the Stars

Trish has found those who have made memory quilts either loved or hated the process. When she digs deeper, she discovers those who say “never again” are folks who didn’t ask for help with their first memory quilt. She encourages her students and those new to memory quilting to practice techniques using clothing that has no sentimental value. Thrift stores are a great source for such clothing. “I don’t want students to use their own stuff at first because they’d be working with precious memories,” she said. Once they’ve learned how to make memory quilts, it’s time for them to work with the real stuff.

He’s the Boss

Trish began quilting 35 years ago and made her first memory quilt about 30 years ago for her husband, a West Point graduate. She crafted it from his military uniforms, and made it extra warm so they could take it to Army/Navy football games. They’re still using it.

Check out Trish’s current course, Techniques for Making T-Shirts into Memory Quilt Blocks, to start some memories of your own!

Dana E. Jones, a former editor of Quilters Newsletter and the SAQA Journal (Studio Art Quilt Associates), is author of Pagtinabangay: The Quilts and Quiltmakers of Caohagan Island, www.islandquiltbook.com. She lives in Gilpin County, Colorado.