We are sew excited to welcome guest blogger and quilt designer Pam Lincoln of Mama Spark’s World! Pam’s cat-themed quilt, That Cat, is featured in the August/September 2015 issue of McCall’s and it’s seriously the cat’s meow. A background grid of favorite-color prints sets off a sleek black cat appliqué in this pawsitively adorable quilt. And what’s even better? By just swapping out a few fabric colors, you can easily transform this design into cheerful holiday décor!

The Beginning of That Cat

I have been sewing since I was a girl, but quilting for about 10 years now. I love to design my own quilts and have really started doing this more in the last few years. I work in science at the University of Michigan so quilting allows my creative side to have a voice. I belong to the Ann Arbor Modern Quilt Guild and this quilt began in response to a guild challenge.

A box of crayons was dumped into a paper bag and we each drew out a crayon. We were challenged to use that color in all its shades, and only add black, gray or white to make a quilt. I had seen the work of Donna Mibus and just knew that her cat would translate into a spectacular quilt using the red-violet crayon I had drawn.

Pulling It All Together

I wrote to her asking her permission to make her art into a quilt and not only did she say yes, but she was very enthusiastic about it. I have 4 cats, so this is a subject near and dear to my heart! A cat-themed quilt just seemed appropriate. So I gathered fabrics, drew the cat, and planned the quilt.

Auditioning patches in every value of red-violet. Pre-assembled cat applique – already looking cool! Trying out placement of the cat. Final positioning…..purr-fect! Edge-stitching the appliqué. Machine quilting is under way. The final product!

It was a fun quilt to make and I adore that oh-so-sixties cat! That era had such fun designs. I believe That Cat will be showing up in some of my future designs as well. I hope everyone loves making this quilt as much as I did!

Stitch Your Own Version of That Cat

Are you as obsessed with Pam's cat-themed appliqué quilt as we are? From Halloween to Independence Day and everything in between, there's no end to the possibilities you can unleash with this pattern!