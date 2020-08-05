The Art of Repetition | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 4

There are times when using repetition in your art – whether it is a shape, color, or even subject matter – leads to a deeper body of work and a thorough discovery of the meaning behind the stitches. This episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast explores the discipline of repetition as a way to create meaningful work and observe artistic practice that is deliberate, disciplined, and even cathartic.

Co-hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre have both explored working in a series as part of their practice – one deliberately and the other by chance – and noticed the impact that repetition has had on their work. Their fascination with the recent drawings and quilts of Canadian artist Ana Buzzalino led them to ask how deliberate repetition influences art quilting. Listen in to their conversation as Ana reveals her unique practice, and how working in a self-directed series has helped her make sense of deep personal loss, the isolation of living in the time of a pandemic, and the connection and support she’s received from friends and family.

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

Special Offer for Podcast Listeners

We’re so glad you’ve tuned in to the Quilting Arts Podcast and want to share a special offer with our listeners. For a limited time, you’ll receive a free download of the brand-new series of QA TV when you purchase a 1-year subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine for $49.99. The offer is available only through this link and is exclusive to Quilting Arts Podcast listeners and Quilting Arts TV viewers.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

These are just a few examples of Ana’s black-and-white sketches

Ana’s sketchbook drawings and rock series Ana has posted her drawings and blocks on Instagram (@ana_buzzalino) starting very shortly after her fiancé passed away in February.

Susan’s birds and color influence is quite strong in this “screen shot” of the podcast recording session.

Ana’s rocks are appliqued and still being rearranged on her design wall.

Artist in Residence Ana Buzzalino

Ana Buzzalino

Ana Buzzalino is a fiber artist, author and educator who teaches and exhibits internationally. Her work has appeared numerous times in Quilting Arts Magazine, on Quilting Arts TV, and in other publications.

2020 threw a curve ball in Ana’s life. She suffered a tragic personal loss at the beginning of the year, then came the Covid-19 pandemic, and a few months later the loss of her job. Through all that, she has been learning new skills to face the reality of living a life changed by loss and a new way of looking at grief – as an experience to be tended rather than a problem to be solved. She turned to her art – her constant companion – to help start the healing process.

In a world where instant success is the order of the day, Ana has gone back to working and practicing mindfulness, using stitching and sketching as a way to process thoughts and slow the world.

She drew inspiration from her beloved rocks to work in a series of hand appliqued blocks that will be sewn together – in some fashion (she’s still pondering …). When her mind wasn’t focusing, she turned to comforting elements – elements she had used before – that allowed her to focus on the ins and outs of the needle, healing one stitch at a time.

Her sketchbook work grew from a 100-day challenge that she joined to give herself something to do every day and a small measure of control. And once again, she used a common element in her work – circles – to draw inspiration. The 100 days are over, but her sketchbook work continues.

Anabuzzalino.com

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast.

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS