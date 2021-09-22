The “Be Kind” Fallout | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 61

After episode 59—Anything Sews! Tracy, Lori, and Ginger got a ton of feedback on Tracy’s PSA about being kind. So, after the hosts check in and catch up, they read letters from listeners. The letters are funny, inspiring, uplifting, and poignant. Stay tuned!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.

Lori’s new space

Ginger and patchwork clothing at the concert

Ginger and Gerard DeNegre

Emily Aznavourian-Rock n Roll Quilts on Instagram

Cydney’s Tula Quilt

Cydney & Tula

Tula Autographing Cydney’s Machine

Open Studios | Be Kind

Beth Gilmer—Laundry Basket Mystery Quilt Using Tula

Internet Drama Link https://youtu.be/gPjpo-OGxEI

‘Insanis Branta Canadensis’ – Crazy Geese of Canada by Susan Michaud

Original pattern Crazy Busy Geese by Ramona Sorensen was featured in Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts.

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]