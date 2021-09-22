The “Be Kind” Fallout | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 61

After episode 59—Anything Sews! Tracy, Lori, and Ginger got a ton of feedback on Tracy’s PSA about being kind. So, after the hosts check in and catch up, they read letters from listeners. The letters are funny, inspiring, uplifting, and poignant. Stay tuned!
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.
Lori’s new space
Ginger and patchwork clothing at the concert
Ginger and Gerard DeNegre
Emily Aznavourian-Rock n Roll Quilts on Instagram
Cydney’s Tula Quilt
Cydney & Tula
Tula Autographing Cydney’s Machine
Open Studios | Be Kind
Beth Gilmer—Laundry Basket Mystery Quilt Using Tula
Internet Drama Link https://youtu.be/gPjpo-OGxEI
‘Insanis Branta Canadensis’ – Crazy Geese of Canada by Susan Michaud
Original pattern Crazy Busy Geese by Ramona Sorensen was featured in Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts.
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]