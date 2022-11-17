Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Black Friday | Up to 70% Off Storewide >

The Best Gifts for Quilters of All Skill Levels

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
gifts for quilters

We’re getting into the holiday spirit here at Quilting Daily by listening to fun, festive music and eating lots of delicious food, and sharing our best gifts for quilters! So if you’re on the hunt for the perfect for your favorite quilter, then look no further — we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gift ideas to help get you started. There’s a gift for every type of quilter on this list — from beginner to art quilter and beyond.

For the Beginner Quilter

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, family member, or even yourself, these gifts are sure to help beginner quilters get off on the right foot. Starting with the basic rotary cutter and ending with a subscription Quick + Easy Quilts, they’ll be sure to appreciate any of these items this holiday season.

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Magicfly Rotary Cutter Set

Styers Ferry Quilt Pattern

New Zealand Wool 17″ x1 3.5″ Ironing Mat

shop now
shop now
shop now

best gifts for quilters

Clover 5032 Purple Fine Air Erasable Marker

Clover 614C Leather Coin Thimble

Subscription to Quick + Easy Quilts Magazine

shop now
shop now
shop now

For the Intermediate Quilter

Without a doubt, these gifts are perfect for intermediate quilters who have enough experience to appreciate the finer details of fabric-cutting and stitching. From Quilting Daily TV to FKOG’s super cute supplies organizer (and our other amazing suggestions), these gifts are sure to inspire some holiday cheer.

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Rdutuok 16x56x3/8 Inch 100% New Zealand Wool Ironing Mat

FKOG Sewing Project Kit and Supplies Organizer

Subscription to Quilting Daily TV

shop now
shop now
shop now

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Twizzles Quilt Pattern

Clover 4880 Curved Awl for Sewing

Robert Kaufman Kona Cotton Solids Tuscan Skies Fat Quarter Bundle

shop now
shop now
shop now

For the Experienced Quilter

Experienced quilters deserve gifts that can challenge them to create their best work, while still providing plenty of fun. So we selected the best items for the experienced quilters in your life, from fabric organizers and magnetic pincushions to more complicated quilt patterns!

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Fanfold Quilt Pattern

Christa Quilts Piece and Quilt Neutrals Aurifil Thread Kit

Magnetic Wrist Sewing Pincushion

shop now
shop now
shop now

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

3 Pack Clothes Stackable Storage Bins

Oliso M2 Mini Project Steam Iron with Solemate

Subscription to Quiltmaker Magazine

shop now
shop now
shop now

For the Fancy Quilters

If you’re looking for gifts for your favorite fancy quilter, then look no further! Whether you want to help get their creative juices flowing or just buy them something to show you care, the perfect item is just a few clicks away.

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Brother CP100X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

Professional Steamer with 2.5L Water Tank

Fused Raw-Edge Applique Portraits Online Workshop (Start Anytime)

shop now
shop now
shop now

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Oliso TG1600 Pro Plus 1800 Watt SmartIron with Auto Lift

Cutie Tabletop Quilting Frame

Glowforge Plus 3D Laser Printer

shop now
shop now
shop now

Gifts for Funky Quilters

If you’re on the hunt for the best gifts to get a fun and funky quilter then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve got six gifts that we just know they’ll love. From the practical to the outrageous, these items are sure to put a smile on any creative quilter’s face this holiday season.

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Pack of 100 Quilting or Sewing Fabric Clips

CICILIAYA Hedgehog Shape Pin Cushion

Keep the Home Fires Burning Quilt Pattern

shop now
shop now
shop now

gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

200pcs Flat Head Straight Pins with Butterfly and Flower Colored Heads

Subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine

Tula Pink Collection 5-Piece Sewing Tool Set

shop now
shop now
shop now

Bonus Gifts for Quilters

While you might not be able to make a quilt with these gifts, they definitely make the process more fun. So we gathered or favorite fun items ranging from socks that are sew cute to a hanging ornament that all quilting queens will love, these bonus gifts are truly the best!

best gifts for quilters
best gifts for quilters

Hot Sox Conversation Starter Women’s Sock

CUBICER Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Sewing Supplies, Toiletry, or Makeup Bag

shop now
shop now
shop now

Sewing Supplies, Toiletry, or Makeup Bag

Midwest-CBK Quilting Queen Ornament

It’s Sew Emma Pink Rotary Cutter Case

shop now
shop now
shop now

*These are products that our editorial team loves (and we hope you’ll love too)! This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. Above all, our team is grateful for your support.

Categories: Articles, Trending

Related Articles

Have a technical question?

 Contact Us

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.



Register