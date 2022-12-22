There’s no quilt like the one you make while binging on a good movie. And whether you’re looking for something to get your creative juices flowing or just need some background noise while stitching away, I’ve got you covered! Ranging from romantic and spooky to kid-friendly and holiday-focused, I created the ultimate list of the best movies to watch while quilting.

I love movies. I love sitting in a dark theater being transported to another place, experiencing adventure, love, loss, and the occasional “jump scare.” It is pure bliss to me, and I wish I had more time to watch.

While my list is certainly not comprehensive, it has lots of fun movies from a few different genres that you can explore. Plus you can play a game of “I Spy” while watching these films and TV shows — there are several hidden quilts for you to find!

Romance Movies

When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally is one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. The iconic scene at Katz’s delicatessen where the famous line “I’ll have what she’s having” was uttered has since become a classic!

A classic! Who isn’t jealous of the stunning appliqué quilt on Sally’s bed?

Plus it features an endearing story which perfectly captures the idea that sometimes your best friend can be the one you love. So if you’re looking for some heartwarming laughs, When Harry Met Sally is definitely one of the best movies to watch while you quilt!

The Proposal

This classic romantic comedy stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock as a mismatched couple who have to pretend to be engaged in order for Bullock’s character, Margaret Tate, to avoid deportation. The film follows their journey of getting to know each other and learning that opposites really do attract.

Intertwined with heartwarming moments are plenty of laughs—perfect for pausing the movie (for a few stitches!) and then jumping right back in when you’re done. There’s no dull moment in The Proposal, so you can get lost in the movie while still finding time to work on your quilt.

About Time

When it comes to choosing the best movies to watch while quilting, About Time is a wonderful choice. It has all the warmth and nostalgia of a classic romance with just enough comedic elements to keep things light and enjoyable.

Plus, its use of time-traveling as an integral part of the story will make you think about how different decisions in life can completely change the future! As your fabric pieces come together in new combinations, you can pause to consider how we explore relationships and discover ourselves along the way.

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You is the perfect movie to watch if you’re looking for fun, romance, and teenage angst! Not only will it give you plenty of laughs as your project comes together, but the characters are lovable and relatable. Plus, who can resist the chemistry between Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles?

Watching this classic teen rom-com is sure to leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling at the end — just like having a finished quilt in your hands. So why not put on 10 Things I Hate About You while you get creative? Don’t forget the popcorn!

Dirty Dancing

What do quilting and Dirty Dancing have in common? We think the answer is simple: they’re both so incredibly enjoyable that they take you away from your everyday woes and worries! Let’s face it — who doesn’t need a break from reality every once in awhile? And what better way to do this than by watching a classic like Dirty Dancing while taking on a creative project like quilting?

The soundtrack alone will get you grooving, and before you know it, you’ll be immersed in the story of Baby and Johnny. Plus you’ll get to see firsthand why Patrick Swayze is one of Hollywood’s most iconic leading men!

To All the Boys I Loved Before

What better way to spend a cozy night in than with some quilting and a delightful romantic comedy? To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is the perfect combination of heartwarming moments and lighthearted laughs that will make for an ideal movie night.

Quilters can easily follow along with the story without having to pause every few minutes as they work on their projects, plus it’s just plain fun to watch! Who doesn’t love a good teen rom-com?

Generally Great Movies + TV Shows

Witness

Not only is the Academy Award-winning movie Witness one of the best movies to watch while quilting, it’s also full of inspiring characters who are determined to solve their problems and make things right.

A suspenseful thriller set in Amish country. Beautiful quilts abound!

From the Amish elder Eli Lapp (played by Viggo Mortensen) to Detective McFee (Harrison Ford), the characters learn valuable lessons about justice, family, and faith. Plus, there’s plenty of action as well!

Terms of Endearment

The movie Terms of Endearment is the perfect accompaniment to your quilting. Whether you’re stitching up a cozy throw or patching together a modern masterpiece, there’s no better way to get into a creative groove than with this classic film.

Not only will it bring the laughs, but you’ll also find yourself tearing up over some of the most poignant moments in cinematic history. Plus you can use Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine’s moving performances as inspiration for making those intricate patterns come alive!

Kramer vs. Kramer

Kramer vs. Kramer is a classic tear-jerker that will make you laugh, cry, and feel all the feels while you’re quilting. Nothing says comfort like an old-fashioned movie night with your quilt in tow!

The Oscar-winning film follows the story of Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) who unexpectedly finds himself as a single father when his wife Joanna (Meryl Streep) leaves him and their son Billy for a restart to her career. While it may be a tear-jerker, Kramer vs. Kramer is definitely a must-watch as well.

Moonrise Kingdom

If you’re looking for an entertaining movie to watch while quilting, Moonrise Kingdom is the perfect pick! With its quirky characters and whimsical storyline, it’s sure to keep you entertained every stitch of the way.

The story follows two young lovers who escape their small New England town in pursuit of adventure. Plus, this coming-of-age drama includes a stunning soundtrack from legendary composer Alexandre Desplat that will fill your home with beautiful music as you craft.

Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is another one of the best movies to watch while quilting! Not only will it make you laugh until your sides hurt, but it also has something for everyone. Whether you’re a golf lover or someone who just wants to relax and enjoy some lighthearted fun, Adam Sandler has got you covered.

Plus, when you put on your favorite quilt-making tunes in the background, this classic ’90s comedy takes on a whole new life. It’s like being part of an old-fashioned variety show – with Adam Sandler playing host!

Gilmore Girls

Two Gilmores in a row? Oh my! Featuring the witty conversations between mother and daughter Lorelai and Rory Gilmore that have kept viewers entertained since 2000, Gilmore Girls is a fantastic show for an afternoon of stitching.

The fast-paced dialogue keeps your mind ticking over as you concentrate on your project — but not too much — so it won’t interfere with your creative juices. Plus if you’re looking for inspiration, you don’t have to look any further than the stunning town of Stars Hollow!

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes is an ideal movie for quilting time. Not only does it feature a cast of strong, independent female characters that everyone can admire and look up to, the setting of Whistle Stop Café will make you feel like home.

Plus, there’s something about Idgie and Ruth’s story that just contributes to that cozy feeling you get when you’re surrounded by fabric and thread. Fried Green Tomatoes is also full of inspiring moments – from friendship to romance – which gives your project the extra push it needs!

Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting is a classic movie that’s at the top of our list for best movies to watch while quilting. The story follows the life of an unrecognized genius who, despite his struggles and hardships, never gives up hope.

Plus, with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Robin Williams all delivering great performances, Good Will Hunting is sure to give you some much needed laughs as well! Not to mention the thrilling plot twists that will leave you hooked until the very end.

The Phantom Thread

The Phantom Thread is an option for the best movies to watch while quilting because of its timeless aesthetic, intricate plot lines and exquisite costume design. The 1950s London setting, complete with tailoring houses and grand country estates, provides the perfect backdrop for your creative pursuits.

Not only that, but there are plenty of parallels between the characters in the film and quilting hobbyists — from main character Reynolds Woodcock’s dedication to craftsmanship and perfectionism to his sister Cyril’s motherly guidance of him throughout the story.

The Dressmaker

The Dressmaker is a drama-comedy that will keep you in stitches—literally! Featuring a stellar Aussie cast, the movie follows the story of Tilly Dunnage, who returns to her small hometown in rural Australia after living away for years.

With her sewing machine in tow and amazing fashion sense, she stirs up all sorts of drama as she mends old relationships and secrets while also giving the town an incredible makeover.

Alias Grace

Alias Grace is the perfect accompaniment to your quilting sessions. Not only will it keep you company, but its slow-moving cinematography and meditative score will help you relax into a creative state of mind.

Plus, Alias Grace‘s riveting story of a woman trying to find her place in history while battling conflicting forces — all set in 19th century Canada — adds just the right amount of intrigue to make this a truly captivating viewing experience.

The Hobbit

The Hobbit is one of the best movies to watch while quilting because it’s an adventure unlike any other. The story follows Bilbo Baggins, a reluctant hobbit who embarks on an epic quest to help a group of dwarves reclaim the Lonely Mountain from Smaug the dragon.

This journey takes him through treacherous lands full of magical creatures and tons of excitement! Plus, the dazzling visuals and enchanting soundtrack will transport you to distant realms as you stitch away.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

If you’re looking for a movie that will keep you both entertained and inspired while you quilt away, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is perfect for the job. The powerful drama follows the story of Mildred Hayes, a mother who takes matters into her own hands to get justice for her daughter’s unsolved murder.

From Frances McDormand’s badass performance as Mildred to Sam Rockwell’s skillful character arc from unlikeable bully cop to sympathetic foil, this movie has it all—including inspiring moments of resilience and strength that can give your creative juices even more of an adrenaline boost!

Uncle Buck

Uncle Buck is the perfect movie to keep you company while quilting. Not only will it make you laugh, but it’ll also make your heart swell with joy and goodwill. The love Uncle Buck demonstrates for his niece and nephews is incredibly touching, and the comic hijinks that ensue as he learns to adjust to life with kids are a recipe for fun.

Plus, at just over 90 minutes long, you can enjoy the movie without having it interfere too much with your creative process! So grab your popcorn and get ready for an afternoon of quilting accompanied by the delightful antics of Uncle Buck!

Kids Movies

Bedtime Stories

Bedtime Stories is the best movies to watch while quilting because it’s lighthearted and full of charm. From Skeeter’s outrageous bedtime stories, complete with celebrity cameos, to the inspiring father-daughter relationship between Skeeter and his niece Bobbi, this delightful family flick will keep you entertained.

A fun children’s movie where an uncle discovers that magic happens after telling bedtime stories. Mayhem ensues. Lots of fun and 12-year-old-boy humor!

Plus Bedtime Stories‘ unique blend of fantasy and reality makes for a truly magical story that will have you on the edge of your seat. Or should we say, your quilt!

Paddington 1 and 2

If you’re looking for the perfect movie to watch while you quilt, then look no further than the Paddington movies! Not only are these movies charming, hilarious and full of heart-warming moments, they also provide excellent inspiration for your quilting projects.

From the intricate details of Paddington’s signature hat to the beautiful colors and textures of Aunt Lucy’s home in Peru, there is plenty to spark creative ideas for fabric choices or decoration techniques.

The Parent Trap (Featuring Lindsay Lohan)

Whether you’re blissfully sewing away and creating a masterpiece, or just pulling out clumps of thread in frustration, The Parent Trap will provide the perfect company.

With its heartwarming story line and endearing performances from Lindsay Lohan at her best, this classic movie is sure to put a smile on your face. Not only does it leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling inside, but there’s plenty of light-hearted comedy sprinkled throughout!

Freaky Friday (Also Featuring Lindsay Lohan)

When you’re quilting, nothing beats a classic movie like Freaky Friday! Watching Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis switch bodies is sure to bring some laughs.

Plus, there’s plenty of singing and dance sequences that will keep your creative juices flowing as you go about working on your masterpiece. It’s the perfect blend of cozy family fun that will help make those hours spent hunched over the sewing machine more enjoyable.

Holiday Movies

Groundhog Day

Watching Groundhog Day while you quilt is the perfect way to blend two of your favorite activities. Not only do you get to watch a classic and beloved movie, but you also get to work on something creative!

Silly, fun, and a love story. I watch this every year (and my husband wakes me up to “I Got You Babe” on Groundhog Day every year because of this film).

It’s like having an all-day craft party that never ends…until the credits roll. Plus, Bill Murray’s wit and charm make for great background noise as you stitch away!

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause is the perfect movie to watch while quilting during the holidays for a few reasons. First, it’s an uplifting and heartwarming story of a man learning to embrace his newfound role as Santa Claus. Plus watching Tim Allen’s character Scott transform from a cynical father into the jolly Saint Nick will remind you why Christmas should be a season of joy and celebration!

If all else fails, just pick up your yarn and needle and pretend to be one of Santa’s elves making presents in his workshop. Whatever your quilting needs may be, The Santa Clause has got them covered!

Christmas with the Kranks

Christmas with the Kranks is a holiday comedy classic! It’s perfect to watch while you’re quilting! It features plenty of feel-good moments, hearty laughs and plenty of love.

Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this heartwarming, family-friendly film about a couple who decide to skip Christmas festivities only to have their plans disrupted by an unexpected visit from their daughter.

Spooky Movies

Sleepy Hollow

Watching Sleepy Hollow while you quilt is the perfect combination of thrilling action and calm. Johnny Depp’s performance as Ichabod Crane, an eighteenth century constable sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of gruesome decapitations, has become legendary.

Whats better than a suspenseful film? One with quilts (and Johnny Depp)!

The suspenseful plot provides excitement without taking away from your crafting efforts and will keep you engaged as you stitch away! Plus, the visuals in Tim Burton’s gothic masterpiece provide a beautiful backdrop to admire if you ever want to take a quilting break.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is one of the best movies to watch while quilting. It’s an otherworldly film that’s perfect for those days when you need an escape from reality and a little bit of humor!

Not only will you get to laugh at the antics of Beetlejuice, but you can also get lost in the amazing textile designs created by the stop-motion animation throughout the movie. Who knows, maybe they’ll inspire some new designs for your next quilt!

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is the perfect show to keep you focused and entertained while you’re quilting. With its suspenseful plot and unexpected twists, you won’t be able to look away!

And since the characters are all lovely youngsters, there’s no need to worry that anything too crazy might happen when your eyes wander off your project. Plus the nostalgia of watching Stranger Things will bring back memories of childhood and simpler times, which in itself can be quite calming.

A Bonus YouTube Video

And for pure silliness, here is a gem* I found on YouTube featuring Will Forte. *TW dark humor/abuse