The Best Products for Quilting Quilts: Our Tried & True Picks

Today, we’re diving into a topic that’s near and dear to every quilter’s heart: the tools and products that help us create. We all know that the journey of quilting is just as important as the destination, but who doesn’t appreciate a little help to reach that finish line a bit faster? With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best products for quilting quilts that you’re sure to love! Whether you’re a seasoned quilter looking to streamline your process or a newcomer eager to explore the world of quilting, these products will help you on your journey.

Our Tried & True Picks

Tracy Mooney, editor of Quick + Easy Quilts and Quiltmaker magazines asked our editors: What are your favorite products for quilting your quilts, especially if it helps you finish them quickly? Keep reading to see what they recommend!

SewSteady Grid Glider

1 The SewSteady Grid Glider is a gridded polyester mat featuring micro-suction technology that secures to your table and sewing machine. This dual-purpose mat features ¼”, ½” and ⅝” seam markings, as well as a centering ruler and 1” grid lines across the entire mat to help with piecing. The slick surface allows fabric to glide across your machine—perfect for freemotion quilting. “I love the Sew Steady Free Motion Quilting Slider Mat. This mat sticks to my sewing surface and has an opening over the feed dogs. The slick surface makes it much easier to move the quilt around for free motion quilting.” – Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor Supreme Slider 2 The creators of Supreme Slider have been on a mission to create drag-free free-motion quilting since the early 2000s. The Supreme Slider is a pliable, nonstick surface that you lay on your sewing table, which allows your quilt to slide easily under the needle. This small family-owned business makes all sizes of the Supreme Slider here in the US. “I love the Supreme Slider by Pat LaPierre for free-motion quilting on my home sewing machine! It dramatically reduces the drag of the quilt against the machine’s surface as I move the quilt under the needle and adheres to the machine bed. When it’s time to replace the bobbin thread, the Supreme Slider lifts out of the way and lays back down quickly to keep on stitchin’.” – Valerie Uland, Editor, Love of Quilting Clover Air Erase Markers 3 Clover Air Erase Markers feature a fine tip with purple ink to view markings while sewing which works on both light and dark fabrics. The erasable end allows for quick corrections, or simply wash with water for immediate removal. The ink will disappear in four to fourteen days on its own, so these are the perfect short-term marking solution! “These pens use the air’s natural evaporation to fade the ink away, which is great for projects that may take a short time to complete. Quilters love them for their reliability and the peace of mind that their markings won’t linger.” – Vivika DeNegre, Director of Content, Quilting Batt Scooters 4 Batt Scooters are made of light-weight foam that grips the quilt sandwich for you, so you can relax the muscles in your hands and arms. Two different-sized discs are included—the smaller one is for your right hand, where you don’t have much room under the harp of the sewing machine. Simply rest your hands on top of the foam discs and start quilting. You won’t believe how much control you have maneuvering the quilt! “I use Batt Scooters to help me move the quilt sandwich. They are lightweight, easy to hold, and I am able to relax my fingers while I free-motion quilt. If I am having a particularly bad hand day (from arthritis), I wear quilting gloves with my Batt Scooters so there is less strain on my hands.” – Tracy Mooney, Editor, Quick + Easy Quilts, Quiltmaker Grabaroo’s Gloves 5 Grabaroo’s Gloves are light-weight, breathable gloves made of nylon and spandex so they fit your hands perfectly. The PVC tips on each finger help hold your quilt so your hands can relax. These reasonably priced gloves are machine washable and resist color-bleed from unruly fabrics. So comfortable you can wear them all day.

“I love my purple Grabaroo’s Gloves and use them for any quilting on my home sewing machine, whether it’s straight lines with a walking foot or for free-motion quilting. They give me a solid, reliable grip on my quilt sandwich, and I don’t have to Strain my muscles to keep things from slipping. If I ever need to mark quilting motifs, I like the Clover air-erasable markers for that. The marks just disappear on their own after a while, though, so after marking, you have to quilt it relatively quickly!” – Gigi Levsen, Editor, McCall’s Quilting

Odif 505

6 Made in France, Odif 505 holds layers of fabric together for quilting and machine embroidery. What makes this product different is how it evaporates when the fabric is handled and disappears once washed. It also will not gum up your needle. This spray does not stain and will wash off hoops or tabletop with soapy water.

“I am a big fan of temporary basting spray when creating a quilt sandwich — Odif 505® Temporary Adhesive for Fabric and SpraynBond™ Basting Adhesive are two products I use. Safety pins are great, too, but I really love the open, pinless space of a spray-basted quilt—less starting and stopping to remove pins when creating free-motion or allover quilting designs.” – Kristine Lundblad, Editor, Quilting Arts

Stitch Your Heart Out

And there you have it — our top picks for the best products for quilting quilts! Now it’s time to get out there and start creating. And as you dive into your next project, remember: the love that goes into each stitch of a quilt is just as important as the finished product. Do you have any product recommendations that we missed? Be sure to let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!