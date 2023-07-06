The Best Quilting Tool Hacks: Our Top 3 Quick Fixes
We all know that having the right tools can make all the difference in our sewing rooms. And it’s important you know how to use them correctly, too! So we’re sharing the best quilting tool hacks that will help you discover the joy of quilting without frustration. From enhanced accuracy and speed to simplified tasks, you’ll soon see that these quilting tool hacks are invaluable additions to your practice.
Thanks to our friends at Grace Company for helping us come
up with these fabulous quilting tool hacks using TrueCut!
We quilt for fun, not frustration. The right tool can make so much difference when you’re in the sewing room. I recently tested out a few tools from TrueCut to see if they could help with accuracy, speed, or just make life easier.
Quilter’s Tool Fix #1: Accurate Strips
Problem #1: Inaccurate Strips
Tool Solution #1: TrueCut Cutting System (Ruler with Ruler Track and Comfort Cuter with Guide)
Strips and strips sets—these the most basic units in quilting and are basically guaranteed to give a lot of us fits of frustration. What happened? I have a slew of little 9-Patches for a scrap quilt made from strip sets that were all coming up inexplicably short, and a test block for my log cabin-style Virginia Braid that went wrong.
It wasn’t my 1/4” seams that were off. It was my strip size. They were too thin by 1/16” or by 1/8” or by an angel’s whisper. Really, it’s enough to drive any quilter crazy. I tested the TrueCut Ruler (with a ruler track) and the TrueCut Comfort Cutter (which has a guide) to see if that would work any better. The strips I was cutting were spot-on each time.
In fact, the strips were coming out so precise, I was even able to trim down 2-1/2” strips from a strip roll to 2-1/4”, which is my preferred binding size. I find 2-1/2” strips to slip around under the ruler more, without the extra yardage to anchor it, so this cutting combo was a helpful addition to the sewing room!
The Log Cabin test block in the video is adapted from Virginia Braid by Vikki Burton, and was originally published in Quilty July/August 2018.
Quilter’s Tool Fix #2: Slippery Templates
Problem #2: Slippery Rulers and Templates
Tool Solution #2: TrueCut TrueGrips
We’ve all had our rulers slip, resulting in a mis-cut. I’ve found that happens most when I really, really don’t have the extra yardage to spare. Smaller rulers and templates with unusual shapes (curves and angles) give me the most trouble.
Some people adhere sandpaper dots to their rulers, but I worry that will damage the fabric, and those tend to be permanent. Once that gritty dot is on there, it’s not coming off, friend. TrueCut’s TrueGrips don’t damage your fabric OR your ruler, and still do an excellent job gripping the fabric.
My personal hack this time was to use those extra little “donut centers” on the TrueGrips to stabilize my acetate/template plastic when tracing. Check it out!
The pattern I’m working from in the video is Baggage Claim by Laura L. Strickland, and is a 3-part serialized pattern from McCall’s Quilting (July/August 2022, September/October 2022, and November/December 2022).
Quilter’s Tool Fix #3: The Perfect Circle
Problem #3: Wonky Circles
Tool Solution #3: TrueCut 360
Patchwork isn’t always a straight lines and 90-degree angles! Anyone who has tackled a Dresden Plate quilt will understand this; every “bloom” needs a circle center, which can mean quite a few circles. I wish I’d known about it during my Dresden Plate test session!
There are plenty of around-the-house options or specific circle templates you can purchase, but what I like about the TrueCut 360 is how adjustable it is. Almost any size you need, the TrueCut 360 can cut it. (And cut through multiple layers, no less.)
The fact that I could adjust my circles in ¼” increments made it ideal for windowing fusible appliqué.
Say Hello to Quilting with Ease
So with the best quilting tool hacks in your arsenal, get ready to say goodbye to all your quilting frustrations! Wonky measurements, mismatched pieces, and slippery templates are now things of the past. Do you have some great quilting tool hacks that the world should learn about? Be sure to share them with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!
