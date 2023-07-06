The Best Quilting Tool Hacks: Our Top 3 Quick Fixes

We all know that having the right tools can make all the difference in our sewing rooms. And it’s important you know how to use them correctly, too! So we’re sharing the best quilting tool hacks that will help you discover the joy of quilting without frustration. From enhanced accuracy and speed to simplified tasks, you’ll soon see that these quilting tool hacks are invaluable additions to your practice.

Thanks to our friends at Grace Company for helping us come

up with these fabulous quilting tool hacks using TrueCut!

We quilt for fun, not frustration. The right tool can make so much difference when you’re in the sewing room. I recently tested out a few tools from TrueCut to see if they could help with accuracy, speed, or just make life easier.

Quilter’s Tool Fix #1: Accurate Strips

Problem #1: Inaccurate Strips

Tool Solution #1: TrueCut Cutting System (Ruler with Ruler Track and Comfort Cuter with Guide)

Strips and strips sets—these the most basic units in quilting and are basically guaranteed to give a lot of us fits of frustration. What happened? I have a slew of little 9-Patches for a scrap quilt made from strip sets that were all coming up inexplicably short, and a test block for my log cabin-style Virginia Braid that went wrong.

My version of Virginia Braid was more of a struggle than it needed to be, simply because my strips weren’t consistently cut!

It wasn’t my 1/4” seams that were off. It was my strip size. They were too thin by 1/16” or by 1/8” or by an angel’s whisper. Really, it’s enough to drive any quilter crazy. I tested the TrueCut Ruler (with a ruler track) and the TrueCut Comfort Cutter (which has a guide) to see if that would work any better. The strips I was cutting were spot-on each time.

The ruler has a guide which the cutter slots into, making your cuts extra secure.

In fact, the strips were coming out so precise, I was even able to trim down 2-1/2” strips from a strip roll to 2-1/4”, which is my preferred binding size. I find 2-1/2” strips to slip around under the ruler more, without the extra yardage to anchor it, so this cutting combo was a helpful addition to the sewing room!

The Log Cabin test block in the video is adapted from Virginia Braid by Vikki Burton, and was originally published in Quilty July/August 2018.

Quilter’s Tool Fix #2: Slippery Templates

Problem #2: Slippery Rulers and Templates

Tool Solution #2: TrueCut TrueGrips

We’ve all had our rulers slip, resulting in a mis-cut. I’ve found that happens most when I really, really don’t have the extra yardage to spare. Smaller rulers and templates with unusual shapes (curves and angles) give me the most trouble.

Baggage Claim is FUN quilt, but lots of precision cutting is required. And all those unusual template shapes weren’t so much fun to trace.

Some people adhere sandpaper dots to their rulers, but I worry that will damage the fabric, and those tend to be permanent. Once that gritty dot is on there, it’s not coming off, friend. TrueCut’s TrueGrips don’t damage your fabric OR your ruler, and still do an excellent job gripping the fabric.

Smaller rulers seems to slip more for me, so I added a TrueGrip to my 1” ruler.

My personal hack this time was to use those extra little “donut centers” on the TrueGrips to stabilize my acetate/template plastic when tracing. Check it out!

The pattern I’m working from in the video is Baggage Claim by Laura L. Strickland, and is a 3-part serialized pattern from McCall’s Quilting (July/August 2022, September/October 2022, and November/December 2022).

Quilter’s Tool Fix #3: The Perfect Circle

Problem #3: Wonky Circles

Tool Solution #3: TrueCut 360

Patchwork isn’t always a straight lines and 90-degree angles! Anyone who has tackled a Dresden Plate quilt will understand this; every “bloom” needs a circle center, which can mean quite a few circles. I wish I’d known about it during my Dresden Plate test session!

Dancing Dresdens has many differently sized circles, so having the right tool can be a huge help.

There are plenty of around-the-house options or specific circle templates you can purchase, but what I like about the TrueCut 360 is how adjustable it is. Almost any size you need, the TrueCut 360 can cut it. (And cut through multiple layers, no less.)

This has to be the most adjustable circle cutter out there, great for projects with incremental sizes!

The fact that I could adjust my circles in ¼” increments made it ideal for windowing fusible appliqué.

The pattern I’m working from in the video is Baggage Claim by Laura L. Strickland, and is a 3-part serialized pattern from McCall’s Quilting (July/August 2022, September/October 2022, and November/December 2022).

Say Hello to Quilting with Ease

So with the best quilting tool hacks in your arsenal, get ready to say goodbye to all your quilting frustrations! Wonky measurements, mismatched pieces, and slippery templates are now things of the past.