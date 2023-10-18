The Best Sewing Room Decorations: Our Top 19 Picks

If you’re on a quest to build the quilting studio of your dreams or just trying to buy some new supplies to craft more efficiently, you’ll definitely want to check out these cute and effective sewing room decorations! From lights and wall hangings to pillows, jars, and more, we’ve got just about everything a quilter or sewist could need. So what are you waiting for? Dive in to see the best sewing room decorations according to our team!

Decorative Signs

Have a big empty wall that you stare at all day while you are making your next great creation? Then you’ll want to check out these custom sewing and quilting room signs that you can add your name to and make it your own. There’s also some great wall art featuring fun quilting inspired sayings.

Clocks

Even though you may not want to count how many hours you spend in your quilting space, if you have to keep track of time, you’ll want to purchase one of these festive clocks! There’s even one filled with quilter’s thoughts that often fill your mind while you’re stitching along in your crafting space.

Organization & Storage

Every crafter has a lot of tools, needles and supplies that they need while crafting! Check out these awesome organizational items that can hold all your different crafting necessities. If you want to eliminate how many things are on top of your desk, then you’ll want to get a pegboard that you can hang tools from or store items in to keep your work space clutter free.

Lights

One key to making a great quilt is having great lighting. Need a little inspiration on that front? Then be sure to check out these lamps from Day Light Company and OttLite! Both of these designs come in different sizes, colors and various levels of brightness. You can even find some that can clip to the side of your desk to save space — what’s not to love?

Hangers

This hanger makes storing cutting mats so much easier and lets you hang up to six different cutting mat sizes! You can also hang fabric and other crafting materials from it, depending on your needs. And there are so many places it can go — you can hang it in a closet, on the back of your door or even just on the side of your desk. It will help your materials, tools, and notions stay out of your way when they’re not in use.

Pillows

If you have a couch or a chair in your quilting space, you’ll want to check out these fun decorative pillows! Not only are they cute and cozy, making for perfect décor, they also make great gifts for fellow makers on birthdays or other special occasions. And if you decide to gift a pillow to yourself, we certainly won’t judge!

Jars

These fun themed jars make saving fun (and cute)! If you have a few dollars or some loose change you want to put towards your craft, then these are just what you need. And if that plan fails, they make great storage for tools and notions, or just plain décor. Either way, these fun and whimsical containers are sure to brighten up any space whether you decide to use them as fun décor or savings storage.

How Will You Decorate Your Space?

And there you have it, the best sewing room decorations according to our team! Whether you’re on the hunt for some basics such as more storage or a brighter light or you just want a fun new sign or festive pillow, we hope this list helps you want to spend even more time in your quilting space. What are some of your favorite sewing room decorations? Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!