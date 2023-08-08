Cathedral Window blocks are a classic, traditional design that are sew much fun to put together. And when it comes to figuring out the best supplies for cathedral window quilts, Sara Gallegos knows what she’s talking about. Keep reading to see her top picks!

As a quilter, I get most excited when I see a new twist on a traditional method, so on episode 4209 of Love of Quilting, I just had to play with Sharon Wasteney’s quilt Sunlight in the Window. There’s an article showing a few ways to create Cathedral Windows here, but I chose to showcase creating Cathedral Windows using a sewing machine, because that’s my jam!

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman on the set of Love of Quilting while filming episode 4209 Sunlight in the Window. Sharon Wasteney’s original quilt hangs in the background.

When I think about my ‘can’t live without’ sewing machine features, decorative stitches and the corresponding feet are always on the top of my list! This quilt block gives the perfect opportunity to play with some powerful tools. So if you’re wondering what the best supplies for cathedral window quilts are, here are a few suggestions:

This foot is described as useful for topstitching and mending, but I love it for quilt bindings and Cathedral Windows, too. One side of the foot is slightly deeper than the other making it ideal for stitching on uneven surfaces, such as where you roll back the top fabric in this Cathedral Window. When you use a flat bottom foot, it can tend to “wobble” on the edge where the different fabric heights meet. With the Bi-Level foot, you can stabilize that fabric depth change giving you more precision in your decorative stitch.

This snapshot is actually from episode 3407, Cottage Teatime, with guest Kothy Hoferstat’s Bi-Level Topstitch foot. You can see how the red marks would help guide you. The underside of the foot has a one side that is thicker than the other, creating two levels.

(Producer Shopping Note: PFAFF owners can pick up this PFAFF-branded foot from their local dealers, but I’ve tested out this Bi-Level Topstitch foot on my PFAFF, and it does the trick! Most machines have a similar foot, so check with your local dealer.)

Edge-Stitching Foot

Another great option is the Edge-Stitching Foot. This foot features a flange in the center of the stitching area which provides a guide to position along that rolled back edge. I find that this foot helps to keep stitching straight and also “helps” the bias edge of the fabric to roll over by gently nudging it into position. Edge-Stitching feet generally offer a full opening in the needle area so you can move your stitch or needle position to best accommodate stitching the folded edge down.

Can you see the flange in the center of the foot? Sara used that to help guide the stitches along the folded edge of the Cathedral Window unit.

(Producer Shopping Note: On Love of Quilting’s 4200 series, we used the creative icon 2 from PFAFF, which uses the Narrow Edge Foot. I’ve tested this foot on my own PFAFF, and was quite pleased. This foot fits most low-shank style machines, but it’s always a good idea to check with your dealer. It might be called a Stitch-in-the-Ditch foot or an Edge-Joining foot, depending on the brand and model machine you’re using.)

Sewing Stars Foot

If you’re really going to play with a decorative stitches, having a clear view of the needle is a crucial variable for perfect stitching. If I’m playing with a stitch that will stitch on both sides of center (not just one side like a traditional blanket stitch), the Sewing Stars Foot or other open-toe style foot is my go-to. This foot has a red line at the back of the needle area that represents the center needle position. If you align this line with the edge of the “window” fabric, you can center any decorative stitch over the edge. The Sewing Stars Foot also has a flange on the right side of the open toe that does two things: keeps you straight as your needle nears that area for stitching and holds the edge over.

Sara and Angela use this foot, called Sewing Stars foot, rather frequently for piecing and decorative stitching.

(Producer Shopping Note: The Sewing Stars foot is pretty specific to PFAFF machines. The only similar foot I’ve found for other machines has an adjustable guide, which really isn’t the same. Like Sara says, an open toe foot is a good alternative. I’d recommend having a chat with your machine dealer to see what they’d recommend. I’d love to see other manufacturers start making something similar!)

Keep It Together

There are two more must-have tools for completing this quilt: glass head pins and quilting clips! In order to hold all those tricky bias folds in place, you need a good, sharp pin. I prefer a longer pin to easily get into all those layers. Bonus points if it has a glass head! Glass head pins won’t melt so when I feel a little heat from the iron, I don’t have to worry about dodging my pins. Remember: when you are stitching the curves, it really is best to remove the pins before your machine’s needle glances them. This will prolong the life of the needle and prevent you from taking a trip to the service technician to adjust machine timing.

Glass head pins won’t melt, which allows you to get as close as you want, even pressing over them!

When you are ready to put all the blocks together, you are dealing with many layers of fabric. That would be a lot for even the sturdiest pin to secure so I turn to quilting clips. The clips hold tight to all the layers and save my fingers the pain of battling through thickness.

Quilter’s clips will quickly become a favorite notion on your sewing room. The flat back allows them to travel over you machine’s bed smoothly.

(Producer Shopping Note: Most quilt shops carry good glass head pins and quilt clips, so pop in to pick them up and use that as an excuse to buy more fabric. Although, a couple of viewers have sent in tips suggesting that we use binder clips instead; less expensive and just as good, they say. Try it and tell us!)

Now that you know what the best supplies for cathedral window quilts are, we want to know what your favorite tools and notions are! Did we miss one of your favorites? Be sure to let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!