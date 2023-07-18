The Best Tools for Quilting Outside: Our Editors’ Top Picks

As summer approaches, you may decide to go outside and quilt in the warm weather instead of being cooped up inside your home. So we decided to pull together a definitive list of the best tools for quilting outside or while you’re on the go! From tote bags to travel boxes, our editors have you covered on how to transport your favorite tools.

Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor of Quilting Arts Magazine

I love the Clover Thread Cutter Pendant for hand sewing on the go. I thread mine onto a piece of ribbon and wear it as a necklace—it looks like an interesting piece of jewelry. Plus, it easily and safely cuts thread so you can leave your scissors tucked safely away.

Subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine View Issue

Gigi Levsen, Editor of McCall’s Quilting Magazine

If you need to transport a big quilting project in progress, I love a sturdy, roomy tote with plenty of room to store the quilt and supplies needed to finish the project. The reinforced bottom allows for a heavier load and keeps the tote upright. Another nice thing about this one is that it’s made from recycled plastic bottles. So it’s an attractive, useful bag that keeps trash out of landfills! Plus, the sampler quilt design adorning it is so pretty and fun!

Subscribe to McCall’s Quilting Magazine View Issue

Denise McKenna, Editorial Director

I have a small bin that I keep all of my supplies in for an ongoing English paper piecing project. It’s easier to grab and go when I travel or if I’m just enjoying the great outdoors.

Riane Morrison, Marketing Manager

I love me some simple paper hexie templates for English paper piecing! Just baste your fabric of choice around the template and you can hand-piece them together on the go.

Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor

When quilting on the go, I usually work on hand projects—like English paper piecing or bindings. To keep my supplies organized and portable, I pack a small magnetic box for my needles, some pins or clips, a few pre-wound bobbins, a small pair of scissors and a needle threader. The box’s magnetic base eliminates my worries over lost needles and pins.

Tracy Mooney, Editor of Quiltmaker and Quick + Easy Quilts Magazines

I usually do English paper piecing (EPP) on the go. I use Paper Pieces templates and I glue baste my hexies. I usually use the Quilter’s Select glue stick, but I also keep some Elmer’s Glue Sticks in my bag in case I run out. I usually do my EPP by machine, but I always keep a pack of the Tulip Hiroshima needles in my bag, just in case. If I am bringing my sewing to a guild meeting where I have a table, I bring the Sue Daley rotating cutting mat. The Lori Holt Seam Roller by It’s Sew Emma is always in my to-go bag. I also use SewTites magnets to hold the paper template in place while I baste.

Subscribe to Quiltmaker Magazine View Issue Subscribe to Quick + Easy Quilts Magazine View Issue

Vivika DeNegre, Director of Content

I like to stitch by hand on small projects with Sashiko thread when I’m traveling. I keep my supplies in a repurposed tin box and always have it tucked away in the glove compartment just in case I have a spare minute or two for stitching.

Valerie Uland, Editor of Love of Quilting Magazine

I love using 4’’ by 6’’ clear photo box organizers for on-the-go quilting. They’re just the right size for the essentials needed for a specific project, for example, scissors, a few pins or clips, small thread spools or bobbins of color and needle packs for hand appliqué and hand piecing. I fashioned a tiny, flat rectangular pin cushion to fit inside one of these boxes— too fun! These are also perfect for taking along English paper piecing hexies and scraps. Another great way to enjoy quilting on the go is to read about quilting! I highly recommend Jinny Beyer’s definitive book on hand piecing, Quiltmaking by Hand: Simple Stitches, Exquisite Quilts.

Subscribe to Love of Quilting Magazine View Issue

Now Get Out There and Quilt!

And there you have it — a definitive list of the best tools for quilting outside! So the next time you’re in a rush or just want to take your materials with you to quilt outside (or on vacation), we hope these product recommendations make your life a little bit easier. If you decide to take your stitching to the great outdoors, be sure to share your experiences with us on Facebook, Instagram, or the comments below!